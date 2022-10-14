CHAMPAIGN — It’s hard to fully describe what exactly will be going on at the “With Illinois” campaign celebration at Grange Grove tonight.
What’s confirmed: free food trucks and games. Inflatables and tethered hot-air balloon rides in Lot 31, weather permitting.
And a mysterious “sky show” at 8 p.m., with lights and drones, sound-tracked to a live performance from the Marching Illini.
It’s all free to the public — attendees can find parking at the E-14 lot next to State Farm Center.
The performance, billed as the “exclamation point on the evening,” is unlike anything Marching Illini Director Barry Houser has ever pulled off.
“It’ll be really unique and spectacular to celebrate the success of the campaign,” Houser said Thursday.
This weekend represents an exceedingly rare confluence of University of Illinois activity.
On top of homecoming weekend festivities, it’s also UI Foundation week, where many of the university’s top donors return to campus.
The UI is celebrating the conclusion of its six-year “With Illinois” campaign, which raised nearly $2.7 billion for campus units and colleges.
An exceptional weekend called for an ambitious event, UI Senior Director of Special Events Laura Wilhelm-Barr said.
“We’re excited to wrap up and celebrate the generous donors coming back for this weekend,” she said. “We want to express some thanks and have them be part of a celebration that incorporates the students, staff and community as well.”
The campaign celebration occurs right after today’s homecoming parade, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in front of Memorial Stadium and finishes its route next to Grange Grove.