CHAMPAIGN — Lindsay Weinstein said her family was a little shocked when she first said she wanted to go to college.
After all, this was the girl who was enamored with figure skating since the age of 3, and became a four-time national medalist in the sport by the time she could get her driver’s license.
At 15, she moved away from her Buffalo Grove home to train at the U.S. Olympic Training Center for Figure Skating in Colorado Springs, Colo., taking online classes to finish her high school diploma.
“I remember calling my family and telling them I wanted to be a physical therapist, and my brother said, ‘Well, you know you’ll have to go to school for that,’” she said. “At 16, college was not on my horizon.”
Six years later, her family will make the trip down to Memorial Stadium to watch Weinstein turn her tassel alongside thousands of other University of Illinois graduates, after earning her degree in kinesiology.
This fall, she’ll begin pursuing her doctorate in physical therapy from the UI-Chicago, one of the top programs in the country. Weinstein still finds that a bit ironic, given that she’d avoided the discipline for so long.
“I never wanted to go see a physical therapist,” she said. “I felt like I’d be considered weak or I’d be replaced because I’d have to take time off. I kept my injuries a secret until I couldn’t anymore.”
An official youth competitor by age 6, Weinstein adopted the professional lifestyle early on. That meant sleepovers and hangouts with friends were few and far between — and in their place, 5:30 a.m. wake-ups for 6:20 a.m. practice sessions. She remembers leaving school two periods before her classmates to continue perfecting her craft.
“My parents always made sure school was a priority for me, but I always let them know my first priority was skating,” she said. “The rink was everything to me.”
After moving to Colorado along with then-skating partner Jacob Simon, the pair won the junior silver medal at the 2016 U.S. Championships and finished 9th overall at the 2016 World Junior Championships in Debrecen, Hungary.
The sport was her first love, but it took its toll. Citing a “toxic” practice environment, Weinstein left the Colorado training center and was one of several figure skaters to file a complaint against her coach, Dalilah Sappenfield. Sappenfield is currently suspended pending further investigation.
“She was very abusive about what we were eating,” Weinstein said. “I never felt like I wasn’t under watch.”
Meanwhile, concussions she sustained from falls in practices and a knee injury at 16 stacked up, and a car accident cemented the impending end of her skating career.
Those devastating turns came a critical juncture. For the first time, she began to feel jealous of her old high school classmates. They were taking senior pictures and finding out the next steps of their “normal” lives.
But the misfortune opened a new path — when Weinstein finally began to see professionals for her injuries, she “fell in love” with the techniques she learned and the styles of patient interaction that physical therapists used, she said.
Weinstein rushed to take her ACT without any extra prep and applied to two universities: San Diego State and the UI. She was admitted to both.
She first attended SDSU, her “dream school,” but after two years, she transferred to the UI and buckled down, making the dean’s list each of her first four semesters.
“My UIUC experience has been a dream,” she said.
A professional skating lifestyle prepared Weinstein for several of college’s toughest transitions. She was rarely homesick, having spent two years on her own already. She knew how to cook and clean and manage her time after balancing practice rigors with online school.
Even during her junior year, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, the transition to Zoom-based education was no problem, she said. She felt like her peers could finally understand what her final years of high school were like.
“I wasn’t necessarily a normal kid when I was living on my own,” Weinstein said. “Adjusting to normal 18-year-old life was more the struggle for me.”
Putting herself out there and making new friends were far more intimidating than independence, she said. She hesitated on whether to reveal her extensive skating background to new people she met.
But Weinstein couldn’t keep away from the ice for long, especially at the UI. This year, she served as manager for the Illini club hockey team, handling ticketing and marketing.
“If everything goes perfectly right, being a professional hockey team’s physical therapist would be ideal,” she said. “I’m either on the route to work with athletes or with children.”
Another core memory from her last semester: teaching her best friend how to skate. Weinstein enrolled with her friend in KIN 104, a rudimentary ice-skating class offered at the UI.
“The TAs were like, ‘Really? You’re going to take this class?’” she said. “I told them I’m not here to show off, I just want to have fun, and two days a week, I got to skate with my best friend.”
Weinstein got to relearn basic movements she hadn’t done for years, and serve as demonstrator for her beginner classmates.
“It was fulfilling to go back to the basics and help peers around me who’ve never put skates on their feet before,” she said.
She’s looking forward to a weekend with her family and cherishing all the sights and sounds of campus before leaving — hopefully with a few last walks on the Quad.
“My friends and I are trying to take advantage of going at night when it’s empty,” Weinstein said.