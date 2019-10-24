UI Gies Giving Day
Larry Gies, speaks with students during a reception in October 2017 to announce his $150 million gift to what became the Gies College of Business on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

 Stephen Haas
Two years ago today, what was then known simply as the UI’s College of Business announced a name change, along with a $150 million gift from Class of 1988 grad Larry Gies.

Today, Gies Giving Day on campus, we’re spotlighting donors on our 1,920-story, Gies College of Business-powered “UI at 150 & Beyond” website.

Among the 33 givers whose stories you’ll find at uofi150.news-gazette.com/people/tag/donor:

— The namesake himself, of course, who wisely points out that fellow Illini Beth Gies “worked three jobs in order for me to launch my business,” Madison Industries.

— Tom Siebel (’75): The software entrepreneur’s giving paved way for UI’s Siebel Center for Design and Siebel Center for Computer Science.

— Mary McDowell (’86): The New York tech executive is one of six alumni ambassadors on the Grainger College of Engineering’s Campaign Cabinet.

— Mannie Jackson (’60): The longtime Globetrotters CEO gave $3 million toward State Farm Center’s Mannie Jackson UI Basketball Hall of Fame.

— Deborah Paul (’79): The pioneering biochemist established the Deb and Tim Paul Endowment Fund to support work on infectious diseases and immunology.

— Chirantan ‘CJ’ Desai (’95): The Bay Area tech innovator established a scholarship fund at the UI, where he earned master’s degrees in computer science and business administration.

— Scott Shearer (’70): The 2019 D.C. Illini of Year and agriculture executive established a College of ACES scholarship, with first priority going to fellow Villa Grove grads.

— Arielle Gross (’11): The Champaign Central grad and Facebook executive launched the Arielle Gross Engineering Visionary Scholarship Fund.

— Jim Schlueter (’80): The Retired Boeing communications director and Daily Illini alum is the lead donor for the College of Media’s Innovation Fund.