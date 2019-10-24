Two years ago today, what was then known simply as the UI’s College of Business announced a name change, along with a $150 million gift from Class of 1988 grad Larry Gies.
Today, Gies Giving Day on campus, we’re spotlighting donors on our 1,920-story, Gies College of Business-powered “UI at 150 & Beyond” website.
Among the 33 givers whose stories you’ll find at uofi150.news-gazette.com/people/tag/donor:
— The namesake himself, of course, who wisely points out that fellow Illini Beth Gies “worked three jobs in order for me to launch my business,” Madison Industries.
— Tom Siebel (’75): The software entrepreneur’s giving paved way for UI’s Siebel Center for Design and Siebel Center for Computer Science.
— Mary McDowell (’86): The New York tech executive is one of six alumni ambassadors on the Grainger College of Engineering’s Campaign Cabinet.
— Mannie Jackson (’60): The longtime Globetrotters CEO gave $3 million toward State Farm Center’s Mannie Jackson UI Basketball Hall of Fame.
— Deborah Paul (’79): The pioneering biochemist established the Deb and Tim Paul Endowment Fund to support work on infectious diseases and immunology.
— Chirantan ‘CJ’ Desai (’95): The Bay Area tech innovator established a scholarship fund at the UI, where he earned master’s degrees in computer science and business administration.
— Scott Shearer (’70): The 2019 D.C. Illini of Year and agriculture executive established a College of ACES scholarship, with first priority going to fellow Villa Grove grads.
— Arielle Gross (’11): The Champaign Central grad and Facebook executive launched the Arielle Gross Engineering Visionary Scholarship Fund.
— Jim Schlueter (’80): The Retired Boeing communications director and Daily Illini alum is the lead donor for the College of Media’s Innovation Fund.