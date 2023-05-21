URBANA — Monica Scott knew very little about museums when she found herself taking in an exhibit that changed her during the summer of 1997.
Scott, then an undergraduate majoring in History at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., was home in her native Los Angeles during summer break taking a course at a local college. The teacher assigned the class to visit five museums and write about exhibits that related to the class.
At the California African American Museum, she noticed advertisements for the showing of documentaries about hip hop in Brazil and about Bay Area female rappers, both of which she attended.
“I didn’t go to museums, so I didn’t realize this was a type of programming that was even possible,” she said. “And so, it was really cool to me that they were having those types of conversations in this environment. So, when it came time for me to use this degree, I sort of culled this memory about how museums are kind of diversifying and interpreting culture. I tapped into that and said, ‘I’m going to get into museums.’”
For the last 26 years, Scott has dedicated her studies and her career to looking at museums in new and novel ways, and that’s exactly what she’s doing at the Spurlock Museum’s Gallery of African Cultures in a project called 'Reinterpreting Africa: Centering Diverse and Authentic Cultural Voices in a Museum Gallery.’
With help from a grant from the Chancellor’s Call to Action to Address Racism and Social Injustice Research, Scott has held focus groups with various community members whose scholarly or professional work focuses on some aspect of Africa, who come from Africa, and who have African ancestry in order to seek input as to how the gallery can change for the better.
During one focus group, a Kenyan community member stopped at an exhibit that includes woven textiles from different countries.
“Her mom was a weaver,” said Scott, the museum's Manager of Community Engagement and Programs. “I want to invite her to share her narrative about growing up seeing her mom doing that. Instead of a typical label, people can hear and learn about the object. So, that’s one example of one way we can explore how we’re telling a story and who’s telling the story.”
With another exhibit that includes ceremonial masks, Scott received feedback that the museum could show how the masks are used in practice, including possibly projecting a video on the wall. The composition of the collection was also critiqued, Scott said, including the fact that Ancient Egypt is disproportionately represented. She also hopes to replace some of the existing cases with more flexible ones so that the space can be used in different ways.
Through the project, Scott hopes to build relationships with community members and make it easier for them to learn about the continent. Now, she’s hoping to hear from the broader public. Any community member, regardless of background, is invited to come to the museum and fill out a survey on the gallery. The first 100 to do so will receive a commemorative poster.
“Identity, how we see ourselves, all of this plays a part in culture in ways that are unmeasurable, and so it’s nice for people to be able to come into places like this and continue to learn without thinking that they’re actually learning and to continue to learn about other cultures and see commonalities as well as differences,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with people being different from us. It’s important to have a general respect for how people understand the world that they’re living in, and museums are a wonderful place to do that.”
Scott said the museum plans to have the surveys and focus groups analyzed by the time the grant period ends over the summer. Then, exhibits will be prototyped and changes will be made over an undetermined time period.
In a matter of years, Scott hopes the experience of walking through the gallery is far different than it is now.
“Hopefully you’ll hear music, it’ll sound dynamic, you’ll be able to see different images and you’ll be able to experience people sharing their stories or responding to the objects that are on display,” she said.
“I love critique and I love change and I love pushing the envelope and expanding how we consider things. Because everything doesn’t have to exist the way we’ve always known it to exist. It’s okay to see a thing and experience it differently.”