CHAMPAIGN — The most basic goal of Adam Scherr’s job is winning.
Competing under the professional wrestling ring name Braun Strowman, he strives to win matches and championships within World Wrestling Entertainment.
But the man billed at 6-foot-8 and 385 pounds doesn’t focus solely on hoisting ornate title belts over his head. Strowman feels he has — no pun intended — a larger responsibility through his current career.
“Seeing the response from children and people with special needs, people that are going in for surgeries, how much they lean on my character, how much I support their life,” Strowman said, “it’s what gives me the fuel and the drive to keep pushing myself.”
Strowman will be among the dozens of WWE Superstars present at Saturday’s “Road to WrestleMania Supershow,” conducted at State Farm Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the non-televised event.
“We go to these major markets a lot more, and it’s something special because we don’t come to these that often,” Strowman said of performing in the relatively smaller Champaign-Urbana community. “When we do, the fans are very appreciative and very supportive and show up in droves. And they come out, and they just absolutely love it and they have fun with us.”
When Strowman discusses being someone fans can look to for inspiration, he thinks back to his own childhood.
Believe it or not, he wasn’t always the physically imposing being presented on WWE programming for most of the last 71/2 years.
“I was a pudgy little kid. I went through a lot of bullying,” said Strowman, who started high school standing 5-8 but graduated at 6-5 in height. “I always struggled with fitting in, and I still do. I’m not normal. When I walk in rooms, people whisper and point their fingers and make comments about me. And sometimes it weighs on you.”
Strowman formerly played semi-professional football and spent the late 2000s and early 2010s taking part in amateur and professional strongman competitions, before ultimately finding his way to professional wrestling.
In his strongman days, Strowman weighed as much as 418 pounds. He’s slimmed down, to a certain extent, to better handle the rigors of wrestling.
Unsurprisingly, however, it takes quite a bit of effort for Strowman to maintain the physique that helped land him the moniker “The Monster Among Men.”
“I’m eating 12 ounces of cooked beef, chicken or fish and between 300 and 500 grams of rice seven times a day. Every one of my meals with the veggies in it and everything weighs right at 2 pounds, so I’m eating close to 14 pounds of food a day,” Strowman said. “Then I do about an hour of cardio a day and about an hour and a half at the gym.
“I don’t want to get up at 6 o’clock every morning, go walk for an hour on an empty stomach, then come back and eat egg whites and plain oatmeal. ... At the end of the day, I have to take my shirt off on TV.”
Strowman considers this routine a lifestyle, saying physical activity such as hitting the gym has helped him deal with depression in the past.
And if Strowman can use professional wrestling to assist those outside of the ring, it further pushes him to accept the various challenges associated with maintaining a WWE-caliber standard.
“I’m not only doing this for myself. I’m doing this for so many people that are close to giving up on themselves,” Strowman said. “They say, ‘Man, I heard Braun Strowman’s story and it’s so cool, and he kept me from giving up on myself.’ At the end of the day, that’s what I believe life’s about.”