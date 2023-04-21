URBANA — Several University of Illinois buildings are set to receive significant improvements thanks to fees collected from students.
More than $49 million in Academic Facilities Maintenance Fund Assessment fees paid by students will modernize facilities, enhance teaching and learning environments, and address deferred maintenance on campus in projects set to begin this year.
Facilities slated for improvements include the Armory, Beckman Institute, Mumford Hall, Freer Hall and the Veterinary Teaching Hospital Small Animal Clinic.
Other revitalization work will focus on upgrades to HVAC systems and restrooms, roof replacements and masonry repairs.
The student fees are the primary resource for carrying out deferred maintenance projects on the Urbana campus. The projects were selected and approved by a committee of students, faculty and staff. Proposal criteria were evaluated on programmatic impact, deferred maintenance backlog reduction, visibility, emerging learning and teaching methodologies, economies of scale, and building system analysis.
Since the program began in 2007, more than $296 million in student funds have been used on renovation projects at the Chemistry Annex, Carle Illinois College of Medicine/Medical Sciences Building, Natural History Building, Main Library Reading Room, Mechanical Engineering Building, Noyes Laboratory, Smith Memorial Hall and Altgeld Hall.