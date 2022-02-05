URBANA — As the sun went down and the temperature dropped, University of Illinois students set down a few dozen cardboard boxes on the snowy Quad to make camp for at least part of their Friday night.
They were the first student participants in CU at Home’s One Winter Night fundraiser, an important milestone for the event.
“The fact that they’re here to be part of the conversation and have an impact on our homeless community is great,” said Gina Lee-Olukoya, who runs the UI’s Office of Student Engagement. “Really, it’s mostly about raising awareness. There’s always the fundraising piece, but it’s a simulation. Hopefully they start asking questions of, this is my day, this is how I’ve spent my night, and that makes them think of how others might spend their nights.
Some 109 students registered to stay in boxes and serve as volunteers for the new branch of the annual event, which also took place in downtown Champaign. It featured prizes, blaring music, hot chocolate and some indoor activities, including a few movies. Because of the weather, the official event on campus ended at midnight instead of going all night, as the original event does each year.
The branch event was organized by the Office of Student Engagement and several student organizations became involved, including the Orange Krush and Health to the Homeless. An event-planning class in the Department of Recreation, Sports and Tourism also helped organize the event.
“We come to college, and we forget that this is our community as well,” said Antoinette Kennebrew, a member and former president of Health for the Homeless. “So I think for us to bring the Champaign-Urbana community here to campus shows a greater impact about what our community looks like and how we can experience that.”
CU at Home raised its fundraising goal by $50,000 this year, up to $500,000, to help fund the two low-barrier shelters it opened this year. Just two years ago, its fundraising goal was $350,000. The event provides a majority of the organization’s yearly revenue. The year-round shelters it opened in 2020 became dry shelters last year.
“They’re life-saving,” Rob Dalhaus, CU at Home’s community outreach and development director, said of the low-barrier shelters. “What we’ve done as a community is we’ve cerated this tiered shelter system where you’ve got a group of people that’s ready to take steps forward, and then there’s a smaller group that isn’t ready to take those steps for whatever reason, whether it’s mental health or substance abuse or just a choice not to move forward. That’s OK. There’s no judgment there, but we just want to make sure as a community that we have a place for all men and women to go, no matter where they fall on that spectrum.”
Of course, as the event grows, it will have to reach out to new areas of the community, and Friday’s campus event, which organizers hope becomes a permanent part of One Winter Night, was an important step.
“It gives a new perspective,” Dalhaus said. “You have a whole different community that’s willing to sacrifice their time and their dollars for a cause they believe in.
“I just think as a collaborative effort, it’s amazing.”