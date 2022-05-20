CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois President Tim Killeen was eager to share the newest estimate of his university system’s economic footprint on the state.
As he shared at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting: The UI system and its alumni generate $19 billion a year for the Illinois economy, about 2.1 percent of the state’s goods and services, and support more than 164,000 jobs, or about one out of every 46 jobs in the state.
“I’m gratified to receive this important validation of our continued progress,” Killeen told trustees.
The findings are preliminary results from a new study by Idaho-based labor-analytics firm Emsi Burning Glass. The full report for fiscal year 2021 is expected in the coming months, a university release said.
Four years ago, when the UI commissioned a similar study from Emsi to capture its state economic mark on fiscal year 2017, it found the system’s impact was $17.5 billion, or 2.2 percent of the state’s goods and services, and it supported 171,300 jobs.
The impact estimate is based one year’s worth of spending in the state originating from all outgrowths of the UI system — from graduates who live and work in Illinois, the system’s academic and research ($1.3 billion) operations, health care operations ($1.6 billion), startup and spin-off companies, current students, campus visitors and more. (The final report will contain the full totals for each category.)
“The 164,000 jobs is just another way of stating this impact, a measure of the number of jobs that would be required to otherwise support this change,” said David Mercer, senior writer for the UI system.
A few other tidbits from the preliminary study summary:
- For every $1 students spend getting an education in the UI system, “including out-of-pocket expenses and income they forego while they study rather than work,” they receive an average of $5.20 in future earnings, the release said.
- About 75 percent of UI system graduates in fiscal year 2021 are staying in Illinois, up from 64.5 percent in 2017.
- Recipients of UI bachelor’s degrees who stay in state earn about $67,300 a year on average, about $31,200 more than the typical worker with a high school diploma.
The new state budget allocates $655.2 million in general operating funds to the UI system next fiscal year, a 5 percent increase from its last appropriation.