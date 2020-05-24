URBANA — The University of Illinois is investing nearly $160 million of its $720 million endowment into a new portfolio strategy focused on companies that rate highly on environmental, social and governance criteria. The shift was compelled by the new Illinois Sustainable Investing Act, which says that state and local government entities should integrate sustainability factors into their investment policies.
UI President Tim Killeen said the strategy led by global asset manager BlackRock also aligns with the UI’s guiding principles.
“Serving the needs of progress for the next 150 years is only achievable if we are fiscally resilient and thoughtful stewards of our environment,” he said.
The nearly $160 million makes up most of the U.S. equity allotment of its $720 million endowment, the UI said.