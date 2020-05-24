The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio: May 24, 2020
We’re up to 2,050 stories at our ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website (uofi150.news-gazette.com), with fresh content added daily. Here’s a new batch of 10 Illini sharing memories about the people and places on campus and around Campustown that they won’t soon forget.
SCOTT SPIEZIO Won World Series rings with 2002 Angels, 2006 Cardinals
“I proposed to my first wife under the Eternal Flame on the Quad in 1994.
“Although we were divorced in 2005 after 16 years together, we have three beautiful children and remain close. My middle son, Cody, is going to U of I in the fall.
“Of course, my teammates were the most memorable. Twelve of us are on a group text and talk about every day. I am friends with (Coach) Itch (Jones) on Facebook and learned a lot from him.
“I remember I had Lou Henson’s daughter as my speech teacher. She was great and helped me a great deal.”
HOLLIS WEBSTER Former DuPage County judge
“Early in my college career, I spent many sweet hours on the old tennis courts at Huff Gym, as a member of the women’s tennis team. The cracks and holes in the court surface made for interesting play. Sometimes, the ball would just disappear.
“My brother, who was a sophomore when I was a freshman, decided to participate in the great streaking fad in the autumn of 1973. He stowed his clothes in a classroom in Harker Hall and joined the throngs of students who ran naked across campus.
“I thought it would be fun to move his clothes from Harker Hall so that he could continue his streak a bit longer. I was caught in the act and my new friends from the dorm, Wardall Hall’s Crazy Eights, thought that he was so cute that he deserved to be reunited with his T-shirt and jeans sooner rather than later.
“My brother has finally forgiven me.”
SARAH HOLST SCHRYER
Tazewell County’s lead
prosecutor for child-victim cases
“I still remember my first week of classes at the law school. For every (first-year student), the first time you’re called on in class is a big, scary moment.
“For me, it was in Property class our first week and I still remember the case I was called on to brief: Haslem v. Lockwood, a 19th century case about property rights to horse manure.
“I guess I did OK, because my now-husband leaned over to a friend and suggested they should ask me to join their study group. The rest is history.”
ART KRAMER Former Beckman Institute director now runs the Center for Cognitive and Brain Health at Boston’s Northeastern University
“My wife, Laurie, and I arrived in Champaign-Urbana in 1979 from the East Coast to attend graduate school at the University of Illinois. Like many students, we assumed that we would be in town for four or five years. We stayed for 37.
“I have many great memories as a graduate student in Champaign-Urbana — from my interdisciplinary education in Human Factors and Cognitive Neuroscience from my two mentors, Manny Donchin and Chris Wickens, to Friday afternoons playing pool, drinking beer and eating the famous fried fish sandwiches at the DeLuxe restaurant on Green Street, to spending early evenings playing handball, racquetball and squash at IMPE.
“Having finished graduate school, I was very fortunate to be hired in one of the first interdisciplinary faculty positions at the university in the Department of Psychology, the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Institute of Aviation at Willard Airport.
“1989-90 was also a fantastic time for us, with the birth of our daughter, Anne, and the opening of the Beckman Institute. I very much enjoyed my 27 years in the scientific candy store — and served as director from 2010 to 2016.
“When we got to Boston in 2016, I was asked by a new colleague whether we would stay at Northeastern University as long as we were at the University of Illinois. My reply was that it seemed unlikely since I would be 100 years old by the time I completed another 37 years.”
KEVIN JACKSON Illini running back-turned-research scientist at Nashville’s Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute
“Professor Matt Wheeler inspired a young football player from Robbins, Illinois to switch his major from biology to animal sciences, a decision that would change my life forever.
“I graduated with a Ph.D. from Dr. Wheeler’s lab almost 20 years ago, and yet he still mentors me to this day. He has been an influential mentor for student-athletes for over 30 years, but more importantly, he’s someone I’m glad to call my friend.”
CHUCK REIFSTECK Principal, Champaign’s Reifsteck Reid & Co. Architects
“A group of professors who headed the graduate level architectural design studio focused on housing environments — Jack Replinger, Bruce Hutchings, Vic Regnier and adjunct professor Jack Hackler — had the most profound effect on me during my time at Illinois.
“Those four introduced real-world problem solving in the design studio and each had specific expertise to share. As an architecture student, one spends most of their waking, and sometimes sleeping, hours in the studio — this one, on the fourth floor of the old Architecture Building, had lights burning throughout most nights. It was also adjacent to their faculty offices so we’d share coffee in the morning and interact throughout the day.
“Besides the imparted wisdom, we built personal relationships with them and they would host celebratory gatherings in their homes. I stayed in touch with all of them post-graduation. I feel that group led me, and my classmates, to fulfilling careers in architecture.
“The one spot that I think about most is the living room of my fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, where I met my future wife, Lisa Courtney.
“We didn’t like each other much at first, but we kept running into one another around campus over the next couple years — and decided we just couldn’t live without each other.”
SYDNEY CHINCHANACHOKCHAI Assistant marketing professor, University of Akron
“As much as I joke about the place being so flat that we can see Iowa from Champaign, the university and Chambana are dearest to my heart.
“The person who had the most impact on my Ph.D. and personal life while I was at UIUC was Professor Brittany Duff. She was a new assistant professor when I took her research seminar class as a second-year Ph.D. student.
“We worked together and she inspired me to pursue research in multitasking, which later on became the dissertation topic.
“We had our weekly research meeting at Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign, where each of us always ordered the same drink every week — Greyhound for her and Bloody Mary for me.
“To me, she is a mentor, a professor and a sister.”
EMILY (KLINE) BUCARICH Director of learning and development content, National Restaurant Association
“I chose to live at Allen Hall based on my 18-year old logic that 1) my mom had lived there when the dorm was all women, back in the ’70s and 2) I could walk to the classes held downstairs in my PJs.
“Because of the academic focus of that dorm, it was filled with brilliant, quirky and interesting people. They inspired me to stretch my limits and discover new things, including for the first time in my life, a lot of international travel.
“During that time, I had time to figure out what it means to truly be independent. While our lives have since gotten hectic with distance and families, there is a core group of people I still count as almost family. I’m so grateful that connection we built in ‘Alien Hall’ has lasted for decades.”
SCOTT BROWN CFO, VP, teasurer, Carpet Weaver’s of Champaign
“I enjoyed many a Friday and Saturday night singing ‘American Pie’ at O’Malley’s. I played more games of euchre at the house beside Barnett’s liquor store, just north of the intersection of First and Green, than anyone could imagine.
“But as a former high school basketball player, my best memories were at the Assembly Hall. I became a diehard Illini fan during my five years on campus, and I was a season ticket holder for four of those years.
“I saw a lot of great games over that time, but the best game I attended was against Georgia Tech on January 22, 1989. Keith Jackson and Dickie V were in the house, and the place was electric. The Flyin’ Illini pulled out a double-overtime win and went on to make the Final Four.
“Of all of my great memories as a student at Illinois, the basketball games at the Assembly Hall stand out as the best — at least that can be printed.”
LOU DeCOSMO Global communications director, Gatorade
“During my time in Champaign-Urbana, I had the privilege of spending three years as the assistant coach for Joel Beesley, the former boys’ basketball head coach at Uni High.
“Under Joel’s tutelage, I was able to hone key leadership skills which have helped me in the real world. Joel helped teach me how to listen, motivate and coach people to reach their full potential — all of which has helped me both personally and professionally.”