The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, March 1, 2020
Something to think about for any students with Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day plans next weekend: Best we can tell, no Illini success story spent a Friday night in March in the back of a police car — or worse, an ambulance — due to drinking too much on a made-up holiday. That’s not to say they didn’t enjoy Friday nights. Here’s how 10 of them remember those days, with many more stories at uofi150.news-gazette.com.
‘BARACK OBAMA’ (’02)
That’s who UI advertising grad-turned-actor Reggie Brown often gets mistaken for — and makes a good living impersonating
“Fridays in general were always special to my roommates and I.
“Fridays were a time for my roommates and I to catch up, play some Halo on the old Xbox, cook our signature favorite recipes, pregame a bit and get ready to go out, the smells of four different colognes swirling in the apartment.
“Even though I think I was the only one with any Irish heritage in the apartment, we would always make sure to ‘celebrate’ St. Patrick’s Day and Unofficial like everybody else on campus.
“Most of the memories aren’t the clearest during those times but we always had a great time and always looked out for each other.”
STEPHEN TOBOLOWSKY (’75)
aka Ned ‘The Head’ Ryerson from ‘Groundhog Day,’ one of 113 movie roles for the former UI grad student
“We were all at the Krannert Center rehearsing plays. After rehearsal, we used to go to Treno’s to play pinball in general, Fireball in the specific. We loved that game.
“Beer and Fireball was a routine. Vic Podagrosi was our pinball master. ‘Born to Run’ was a huge album at the time.
“We had to work too much to get loaded, but we were young and strong — and the beer was cold and very good.”
ROXANNE DECYK (’73)
2005 recipient of UI’s Alumni Achievement Award served as Royal Dutch Shell’s executive VP for global government relations
“Sadly, I probably spent most Fridays, March or otherwise, working — often at The Daily Illini.”
ALAN DYSERT (’73)
aka Sean Cudahy from ‘All My Children,’ the Oakwood native’s best-known acting role
“I was the ‘social chairman’ at my fraternity house, ATO. That will give you a hint.
“There is a very good chance that I was supervising the concocting of some special beverage for a weekend party at the house.
“If not, I was probably at Second Chance or Kam’s after a tough week of classes and book learnin’.”
BRAD OLTMANNS (’79)
Longtime chair of PricewaterhouseCoopers’ global board
“Obviously, a full night studying in the carrels at the Undergraduate Library. Just kidding.
“I didn’t have much money back then, so after a 5 p.m. dinner at the MRH cafeteria, I spent most Fridays watching TV — on a massive 17-inch black-and-white screen — in my girlfriend’s dorm room at Garner Hall.
“And we’d often end the night by splurging for a Pepsi and bag of Cheetos at the snack bar. She’s now my wife of 46 years, so I guess my lack of funds and imagination back then didn’t hold me back too much.”
PAUL BRITTAIN (’99)
Bob Newhart’s nephew, member of ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast in 2010-11
“On a typical Friday night in March, there was a good chance I was hanging out at the SAE house or Bub’s when I lived in Champaign and trying to track down the guy with the souvlaki cart on Green Street at the end of the night.
“Probably at or hosting a house party in Urbana when I lived there.”
MARK ADAMS (’89)
Author of New York Times bestselling travel memoir ‘Turn Right at Machu Picchu’
“A perfect Friday was getting my paycheck for washing dishes at Bromley Hall, blowing half at Record Swap, stopping at Space Port for a few games of Spy Hunter, then spending the rest of my money at DeLuxe, shooting pool, eating fish sandwiches and drinking dollar imports.”
JILL SMART (’81)
UI trustee, president of National Academy of Human Resources
“I was a very studious student and had a very strict study and work schedule — to the point where I started a sign-up sheet for the study rooms in both FAR and Kappa Delta to ensure I had space to study if my roommate was going to sleep.
“Yes, I know — way over-the-top annoying.
“I rarely went out Sunday through Thursday, but I did go out on Friday and Saturday night with my friends, which before I was 21 usually meant a trip to T-Birds and after 21 a trip to Kam’s.
“But no green beer for me; I don’t even like regular colored beer. But I did find some other libations to enjoy.
“For the past 29 years, I have enjoyed celebrating my wedding anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day — the big 30th is just around the corner.”
ALAN RUCK (’79)
Cameron Frye in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,’ Connor Roy on HBO’s ‘Succession’
“When I think about those days back in the ’70’s, I think about the Krannert Center, of course, and Treno’s, where I spent a lot of time.
“There was another place called DeLuxe Billiards. Every Friday, they would serve the most delicious fish sandwich I have ever eaten in my life.”
JENNIFER GRUBB (’91)
Senior producer, CNN Special Projects
“One Friday night, a friend suggested we ‘let our hair down’ and go have some fun. She said she knew the best place to go dancing. I was totally game. I loved to boogie with the best of them.
“We ended up at Chester Street Bar, aka C-Street. While classified as a ‘gay bar,’ the club was a stomping ground for everyone, regardless of gender or sexual preference.
“I danced my heart out, even getting on top of speakers — and no, that is not something I normally do. I was having a blast, sweating up a storm and laughing with my friend.
“I continued to go there throughout the two years I lived in Champaign-Urbana. I made some new friends, had a lot of belly-aching good times and stepped away from my intense studies to simply chill out.
“I am so glad I had that release — both mentally and physically.”
News-Gazette