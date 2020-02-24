CHICAGO — “The Power of I” doesn’t come cheap, but university officials are thrilled with the reaction.
According to documents from the state higher-education procurement office, the University of Illinois is spending more than $360,000 a year for its marketing campaign at Chicago’s airports, which includes a banner at Midway and a 7-by-6-foot Block I that was unveiled Jan. 29 at the center of O’Hare’s Terminal 3.
That’s on top of the nearly $12,000 it paid Indianapolis-based ExpoDesign to build and install the steel-and-acrylic structure lit with LED strips, according to UI Senior Executive of Marketing & Media Matt Wszolek.
The five-year contract with Clear Channel doesn’t break down how much is going toward the banner at Midway versus the Block I, but Wszolek said “lots of factors” went into the total price, including the length of the deal.
“It’s a package deal,” said Wszolek, who said the UI got a good deal for the prime real estate.
A regular concourse sign down a tunnel at O’Hare could cost more than $660,000 a year, he said.
“It is a fantastic investment to increase student enrollment, engagement, faculty recruitment and even donations,” said UI Chief Marketing Officer Eric Minor, who was hired in January 2019.
He said he’s been pleased with the reaction since the Block I was unveiled.
“It’s always exciting when both alumni and current students and faculty and staff are posing for pictures in front of something and just creating a great sense of excitement around it,” Minor said. “These social media moments live on and on.”
High-profile location
About 41 percent of O’Hare’s travelers go through Terminal 3, Minor said, so as many as 900,000 people are walking by the Block I each day.
“To my knowledge, we’re the only university that has done anything like this,” he said.
Wszolek said he’s also been thrilled with the reaction.
“It’s incredible,” he said.
After working on the project for months and expecting it to go well, he said, “We’ve blown all those expectations out of the water.”
Wszolek said he’s seeing Instagram pictures from “friends of friends of friends” posing in front of the I, and interactions on social media have been “off the charts.”
“It’s not a hanging banner on the side of a highway,” he said. “This is different. This has become very personal for people.”
He also said he’s heard positive reaction from the UI’s fundraisers.
“The level of engagement is going from A to B,” Wszolek said. “That’s really what the objective was. We’re a land-grant university. It’s a major metro airport. It’s our state, and we’re excited to show the impact we’re making.”
And while it’s part of a five-year contract, Wszolek hopes it becomes a permanent fixture at O’Hare, as it was built to last.
“We know people are going to take pictures, jump on it,” Wszolek said. “It was going to have to be something designed to withstand wear and tear.”
The Block I is just one part of the UI’s new “Power of I” marketing campaign.
It’s also advertising on billboards in Chicago and its suburbs, at Metra rail stations, at 51 bus stops in Chicago, in 169 skyscraper elevators, in Crain’s Chicago Business, on popular Chicago radio stations and on Spotify, Pandora and Hulu, according to the state procurement office.
Full-court press
At a visit last month to the Champaign Rotary Club, Chancellor Robert Jones talked up the Power of I campaign.
“Shortly after I arrived here, we unified the branding around the Block I,” he said. “And now, after a couple of years of this debate and discussing, we’ve decided that we will no longer be bashful about bragging about the University of Illinois and therefore bragging about this community.”
He told the crowd to expect to see a lot of ads.
“You won’t be able to drive through any part of Chicago without seeing something about the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign,” Jones said. “You won’t be able to get into an elevator — and with five people in that awkward silence that people get in, looking at your feet — you won’t have to look at your feet, because on every one of those, most of the buildings will have them on the monitor.”
The elevator monitors will feature full-screen ads touting the UI in skyscrapers such as the Aon Center, the John Hancock Center and Willis Tower.
“This is just kind of the tip of the iceberg, folks,” Jones said, “where we decided to step up and be very serious about branding and marketing what is truly a university that represents excellence at a massive scale.”
Gies College of Business Dean Jeffrey Brown said the campaign makes sense, in particular the Block I.
“I fully support this investment as part of a larger campaign to tell the Illinois story. A strong brand is essential if we are going to remain globally competitive as an institution, and building a strong brand requires sustained investment,” he said.
While he said a particular component of the campaign shouldn’t be judged in isolation, Brown likes the Block I.
“This particular Block I investment achieves two objectives: First, it builds brand awareness. Second, it instills pride in students and alumni,” he said. “Anecdotally, it is already paying dividends: My social media feed is full of faculty, staff, students and alumni sharing selfies in front of the Block I. Collectively, that is generating huge numbers of social media impressions beyond the direct impressions of people seeing it in person.”