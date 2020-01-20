It’s a new decade at the University of Illinois, but some familiar topics remain high on the agenda.
Enrollment continues to rise, but administrators have their eye on a declining number of high school graduates and the growth of online programs.
Faculty hiring is ramping up after a budgetary dry spell, with aggressive efforts to recruit new talent. But finances, and affordability for students, remain a concern.
Two huge new projects — the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago and the Carle Illinois College of Medicine in Urbana — are up and running but still in fundraising mode.
And after a year of headlines about sexual misconduct, the campus is moving to implement new procedures to protect students and staff.
Here’s a closer look at five issues facing the UI over the next five years, courtesy Julie Wurth:
1. Enrollment
At 88,861 and counting, the UI system is on pace to meet its fall 2021 enrollment target of 93,600 for all three campuses (including online students). At the Urbana campus, much of the growth is in online graduate programs.
What happens after 2021?
UI President Tim Killeen doesn’t expect enrollment to continue to rise at the current rate. Technology will likely play a big role in the next five-year enrollment plan, he said, with more “hybrid” programs and an emphasis on nontraditional learning such as shorter degree options or credentials to appeal to adult students.
Kevin Pitts, vice provost for undergraduate education, said on-campus enrollment at Urbana will remain fairly stable, and any growth will be online.
As the decade wears on, though, state high school demographics will “change the equation at the undergrad level,” he said.
“Over the course of the next decade, the number of Illinois high school graduates is projected to decline by 15 percent or more. If we want to maintain our enrollment, then we have to increase our market share,” Pitts said.
According to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the number of high school graduates dropped by 2.5 percent in 2017, to 134,160. It’s expected to gradually decline and “crater” around 2026 — 18 years after the start of 2008 recession.
“The recession hit and people stopped having kids,” he said.
Throughout the Midwest, there’s also a net migration to areas south and west, specifically Texas and California, he said. One out of every 5 Americans lives in California or Texas, and by 2030, it will be 1 out of 4, he said.
“That’s an issue for everybody, whether you’re public or private. Where are you going to get your students from?” Pitts said.
As a state institution, the UI will always have “very high” in-state enrollment, now at about 75 percent, Pitts said. But it may have to consider how to “strike a balance” between that commitment and bringing students in from out of state, he said.
The way students experience college could also shift, with more choosing online education for part of their education, he said. He thinks they’ll still come to campus for part of their degree, at least for the near term.
“We believe the residential experience and all the things we refer to as extracurricular are really important to the development of a 19-, 20- and 21-year old,” he said.
2. Faculty investments
The UI is in the first year of a plan to hire 450 to 500 new professors across its three campuses over the next five years, expanding faculty ranks by 14 percent, to meet rising enrollment and invest in high-demand areas.
It’s also launched efforts to lure top professors away from other schools, hiring 14 over the past two years, and poured money into retention packages to keep star faculty from bolting.
The UI can’t “sacrifice excellence,” Killeen said.
Hiring lagged as the university held down expenses during the two-year state budget impasse, leading to larger class sizes and student-faculty ratios, Killeen said.
Most of the 168 new faculty positions in Urbana would be targeted at graduate and professional programs that have fueled enrollment growth, as well as engineering, computer science, business, statistics and information science.
The hiring initiative will require millions of dollars to support salaries and startup costs, but officials still don’t have a cost estimate.
Both efforts will be funded by a combination of state money, tuition income and donor support, Killeen said.
3. State funding/tuition
The UI gets about 10 percent of its operating funds from the state, increasing its reliance on grants and tuition, said state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign. One challenge he sees for the UI is “getting the state to again appreciate its statewide contributions and invest in its growth.”
“As state money became scarcer in recent decades, state appropriations for higher ed have become a regional concern, fought for only by legislators that have districts where the universities are physically located,” he said.
Bennett said he and others have had success convincing legislators that the whole state benefits from innovations and “entrepreneurial graduates” at the UI.
To continue to help the Urbana campus expand, he said, “we need the Prairie Research Institute surveys, DPI, and other initiatives to attract their attention and earn their budgetary commitments.”
Killeen said the UI continually makes the case that taxpayer investments pay off in research discoveries, economic development and an educated populace. The UI received a 4.5 percent state funding increase this year.
Killeen said there’s “obviously a balance” between state funding and tuition rates but the UI is committed to keeping costs low for students.
The UI had frozen in-state undergraduate tuition over the past five years and expanded its financial aid during that time through programs like Illinois Commitment, he said.
But the freeze will end this fall, with trustees on Thursday approving a 1.8 percent hike for the Urbana campus. It couldn’t “go on forever,” Killeen said, as inflation has pushed up costs in that time by about 2.2 percent annually.
Philanthropy is now vital to the UI’s finances, he said, noting the current $3.2 billion fund drive, which ends in 2023. Planning for a new campaign will begin in a couple of years, he said.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said what’s needed is an overall plan for higher education statewide to set funding priorities. The state has gone from eight four-year institutions to a dozen over the past 30 years, he said.
“We’ve lost 50,000 students during that same time period. These numbers don’t work,” he said, and many schools have seen enrollment declines.
4. DPI and CICOM
DPI is officially up and running in rented space, preliminary work has begun on the Chicago development where it hopes to move, and its new $400,000-a-year executive director, Bill Jackson, is on board. A business plan and economic impact study are due out soon.
But the UI is still waiting for $500 million in promised state matching funds for DPI and the Illinois Innovation Network, and for a land donation from its development partner, Related Midwest, in the “78” project just south of downtown.
The UI has a draft agreement with Related Midwest, but Killeen said there’s been no deed transfer yet. The original plan was 20 acres, but it’s unclear what the final parcel will be. Killeen said DPI will be part of the development’s first phase.
The schedule calls for full buildout of DPI by 2023 or 2024. Killeen also expects to see state-funded construction on the various “hubs” on the network, including the Urbana campus, over the next five years.
The project stirred fears that it would drain resources from Urbana when it was announced in 2017.
“I think the relative value of DPI to the Urbana campus remains to be seen,” Rose said.
By contrast, he said the Carle Illinois College of Medicine is “a huge issue for the future of this community. They have to make sure it’s on a sustainable financial footing.”
The UI fell behind on its eight-year plan to raise $135 million by 2023 for the medical school, which is in its second year. To date, the UI has raised just under $30 million.
The Carle Health System is carrying the financial load for now, pledging $100 million over its first 10 years. Meanwhile, the campus has committed up to $25 million over 10 years to cover any shortfall.
The campus hired two new advancement officers for the college and plans to hire a third, along with other fundraisers for the Cancer Center and health sciences generally, said Barry Benson, vice chancellor for advancement.
“We’re making progress,” he said.
5. Sexual misconduct
Months of headlines about sexual misconduct culminated in two reports this fall recommending sweeping changes for handling misconduct complaints and improving the campus climate.
Administrators welcomed the recommendations from a campus Committee on Faculty Misconduct, but implementation is expected to take months — or longer. In particular, broadening penalties for faculty misconduct will require cooperation from the Academic Senate and changes to UI statutes, never a swift process.
Trustees adopted a broader set of recommendations for the UI system, including restrictions on faculty-student relationships and a ban on separation agreements that withhold any sexual-misconduct findings about departing employees. The policies to implement those recommendations must also be developed.
Meanwhile, the UI is still weighing action against several employees accused of misconduct.
Professor Rob Kar, who chaired the campus Committee on Faculty Misconduct, said a major challenge will be to find ways to protect freedom of speech and academic freedom while also generating effective, creative ways to combat harassment.
“I think this is a problem that many universities are going to have to try to deal with, and I’m hoping that we will be a leader on those issues,” Kar said.