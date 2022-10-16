CHAMPAIGN — Gene Honda has a secret to tell.
The esteemed, four-decade public-address announcer for the Chicago White Sox just served as this year’s grand marshal in the University of Illinois homecoming parade, after receiving the 2022 Lou Liay Spirit Award from the Alumni Association.
Thing is, while Honda studied at the UI for several years, he never actually got his diploma.
“I feel guilty as hell about that,” Honda told The News-Gazette. “I guess I’m considered an alumnus because I went to school there, but I always assumed alumni meant that you, you know, graduated?”
As his radio duties in Champaign continued to swell in the late ’70s, the young Honda thought he’d “keep going until I have to stop. And luckily, I haven’t gotten to that point.”
That one piece of paper, or lack thereof, didn’t stop the alumni association from recognizing Honda’s exemplary efforts to embody the Illini spirit.
“Gene’s always thinking about the University of Illinois; he always keeps it at the top of his mind, and he loves to boast about his time here,” said his nominator, Jon Salvani, assistant dean for advancement at the College of Fine and Applied Arts. “People can’t look at him and say he’s not an alum. He’s got as much spirit as any other die-hard alum.”
Honda credits his time at the UI, especially campus radio station WPGU, for his career successes, and was touched to share an award named for Liay, the former Alumni Association director.
When he first heard he’d earned the spirit award in July, his reaction was: “You sure?” Honda said.
Then he said something he hoped not to regret: “Anything you guys want me to do, I’m more than happy to oblige.”
In return, Honda earned a full schedule — Thursday’s Alumni Gala, a Friday breakfast with Chancellor Robert Jones, a luncheon with previous Lou Liay Award winners. Friday evening, he waved from his grand-marshal homecoming float, then attended the With Illinois fundraising campaign celebration in Grange Grove.
After a stint in the booth for Saturday’s football game, he joined a dinner with his brothers from the Triangle Fraternity.
“I was overwhelmed by all the things they asked me to do this weekend,” he said. “Overwhelmed as in flattered, by the way.”
One of the most recognizable voices in Chicago hasn’t lost his sense of humility, Salvani said.
“He still says that he doesn’t feel he’s deserving of this award,” he said.
‘The best thing was to not say no’Honda’s path to becoming the PA announcer for White Sox and Blackhawks home games and countless athletic events began in the basement of Weston Hall, trying his voice for WPGU.
The Chicago-raised engineering-turned-finance major saw an ad in the paper one summer for an Illini Media DJ opening.
“My father always said, ‘If you ever get a chance to expand on your ability to speak in public, do it. Because you’ll be a better professional,’” Honda said. “In hindsight, I’m pretty sure he meant take a speech class.
“Instead, his idiot son wandered into a radio station.”
His on-a-whim decision quickly paid off. His peers at the station were “open and welcoming,” but not afraid of constructive critique.
“If you proved yourself at one job, Honda said, new opportunities would open up.
“The best thing was to not say no,” Honda said.
Honda started as an on-air disc jockey but picked up experience in sports and radio news reporting under WPGU’s “aggressive” director, Allan Loudell, who would later become an iconic voice of Delaware radio news.
Under Loudell’s orders, Honda was sent to the Chicago Hilton to cover Election Day ’76, in which Gov. Jim Thompson was first elected, alongside all-star radio reporters like J. Alan Crane.
“I guess I got my undergrad degree at WPGU, but I got my graduate at WKIO,” Honda said.
The next stage of his broadcasting career continued under the tutelage of Mike Haile, whose major-market background meant he had some exacting standards.
“It was tough to meet some of those, but it was great because it set me up for things I’d be doing later,” Honda said.
Honda’s first remote broadcasts bumped the stakes up a level.
“Instead of being in the comfortable confines of the studio, everyone is watching you,” he said. “But it’s a great learning point and turning point; had I not been through that, sitting in a stadium with 40,000 people could be very, very terrifying. It still is, and it’s supposed to be, because that means you care.”
By 1985, Honda was doing mornings at an adult-contemporary station in Chicago when his eyes landed on another opportunity in the newspaper: The White Sox were looking for a new PA announcer after Wayne Messmer departed.
He sent in his tapes, got an interview and got hired, exceeding his own expectations.
“For any job, the first day can be very overwhelming, and you ask ‘What have I gotten myself into?’” he said.
Day 1: Honda’s sitting in the press box, surrounded by journalists he’d read, heard or seen covering the team. He gets a call: Turns out, opening ceremonies will be done on the field.
“On the way down, I swear to goodness, I stopped at a Heineken stand and downed one beer,” Honda recalled. “I get down to the field, put on my headset, and who’s standing there but Governor Thompson. I thought, ‘Maybe I should’ve had a second beer.’
“It was frightening, but you get through it. The best thing in this job, aside from getting hired? It’s getting asked back. And luckily, I’ve been asked back.”
He’s bellowed the names of rosters at the World Series and MLB All Star Game, Fighting Illini football games, DePaul basketball outings and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But Honda’s talents have taken him to other, more unexpected places, like a high-jumping specialty event at the UI-Chicago Pavilion.
In a gig unlike any other, Honda spent the night listing off the names of some of the world’s top high-jumpers and the scores to beat.
“They had lights and music; it was really cool,” Honda said. “It was an oddity, but so fun to be a part of.”
Award nominator: ‘This guy is Illinois’You may have tuned in to hear Honda’s voice calling the Illini’s matchup against Minnesota’s Golden Gophers. Perhaps you caught him in the homecoming parade, as Salvani’s daughter, Lily, tossed candy from the float. (She knows him as “Uncle Gene.”)
Salvani and Honda met at an alumni event in the Chicago suburbs several years ago. The two stuck around after everyone else left to watch an NHL playoff game, and became fast friends after that.
Whenever Honda visits, Salvani tries to convince him to bring down his three Stanley Cup rings. The hotels he stays in have to have safes to keep the valuables in storage.
“He’s only done that twice, and when he brings all three rings down, it’s always a surprise,” he said.
What people might not realize about Honda, Salvani said, is his giving spirit. He’s witnessed the man lend his voice to events for charity and small businesses. He’ll use his ad-libbing abilities Tuesday at a national pledge drive in Pittsburgh.
By Friday, Honda will be back at work. It’s the Blackhawks’ home opener, and he’ll be focusing on the same fundamentals he always does: slowing down and enunciating.
“The guy is Illinois,” Salvani said. “Talk to anyone who knows Gene; they’ll tell you, ‘This man is Illinois.’”