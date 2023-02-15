CHAMPAIGN — What’s inside the mysterious box that was discovered inside the cornerstone of Illini Hall?
The world likely won’t know until the fall, when the University YMCA holds its 150th anniversary celebration on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
“We’ll open it then,” Executive Director Jim Hinterlong said Tuesday of the time capsule.
With the demolition of Illini Hall about two-thirds of the way done, workers at Alpine Construction and officials from the YMCA and UI Facilities and Services team ceremoniously cracked into the 1907 cornerstone of the historic building to see if anything was inside.
The building has gone through many lives, first as the campus YMCA.
It later served as the school’s first student union, headquarters of The Daily Illini newspaper and The Illio yearbook and the Police Training Institute, and a division of UI Extension.
It became the home of the statistics department during the mid-1980s.
The building is being torn down to make way for a new data science hub; the work is part of a $192 million project that also involves renovating its neighbor, Altgeld Hall.
Dennis Craig, the campus’ historic preservation officer, said time capsules were relatively common when Illini Hall was built because “back in the day, big buildings were a rarity, a special occasion. They wanted to put things in so someone could open it later and have some recollections or memories.”
Some items he’s seen from previous cornerstone time capsules: gold coins and American flags (from 1896 to 1908, the flag only had 45 stars).
Whatever is hidden inside the Illini Hall capsule is fairly light, he said, and there’s a chance some of the materials have deteriorated.
“I’ve seen boxes more well-sealed,” Craig said.
Demolition of Illini Hall is expected to conclude in a matter of weeks, Craig said.
The Illinois Capital Development Board projected it to be done by the end of March.