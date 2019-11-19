CHAMPAIGN — A forum to discuss sexual misconduct issues and promised reforms at the University of Illinois is scheduled for this evening.
“Faculty Sexual Misconduct Reforms: A Way Forward” is set for 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 66 of the University Library (1408 W. Gregory Drive, C).
It’s co-sponsored by Illinois Student Government and two news organizations, ProPublica and NPR Illinois, which joined forces on a project on faculty sexual misconduct this year.
The discussion will be moderated by T. Christian Miller, a Pulitzer-winning journalist and editor with ProPublica. He has covered sexual violence in the U.S. and internationally and co-authored “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” the basis of a new Netflix limited series, “Unbelievable.”
Panelists include law Professor Rob Kar, who chaired the Committee on Faculty Sexual Misconduct that drew up wide-ranging recommendations for improving the campus climate and response to complaints.
Other panelists are Sarah Colome, director of the UI Women’s Resources Center; NPR Illinois journalist Rachel Otwell, lead reporter on the sexual misconduct project with ProPublica; Ali Mirza, chief of staff for Illinois Student Government; and Sudarshana Rao, head of Students Against Sexual Assault.
The event is open to the public but geared toward students, who complained that they weren’t included on the committee that drew up reforms.