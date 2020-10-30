It could be awhile before the next big music act is booked at State Farm Center, but campus will have that concert feel again at 3 p.m. today, when the Marching Illini join Tina Horton to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the famed Altgeld Hall chimes.
Here’s the planned setlist, courtesy Horton, a musicology grad student and the official Altgeld chimesmaster, whose performance will be livestreamed at go.illinois.edu/chimes100.
1. “By Thy Rivers Gently Flowing”
2. “Illinois Loyalty”
3. “Doxology”
4. “Comin’ Thro the Rye”
5. “Adeste Fideles” (aka “University Anthem”)
6. “America the Beautiful”
7. “The Ash Grove”
8. “Lift Every Voice and Sing”
9. “Bahay Kubo”
10. “Hail to the Orange”