Top of the Morning, Dec. 27, 2022
Getting to the bowl game is half the fun for the Marching Illini, the nine-bus caravan leaving from campus at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a 16-hour trip to sunny Florida.
“There are many moments and windows of time for our students to socialize, create strong friendships and strengthen our organization,” director Barry Houser said.
Bummed out when nasty weather canceled last week’s trip to the Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis, the musically gifted students are giddy about the opportunity to spend New Year’s at the ReliaQuest Bowl, which Houser calls “one of most band-friendly bowl games in the country.” They’ll practice on Thursday, Friday and Saturday — all open to the public. They’ll perform on Clearwater Beach, at Busch Gardens and at the Ybor City New Year’s Eve Parade.
On game day, they’ll play three pep rallies, a seven-minute pregame show and a six-minute halftime show — then hop on a bus headed for home.
“The best part of a bowl game for the Marching Illini is supporting our team,” Houser said. “It’s simple but the most important aspect of our job. Second to this is the time and shared experiences our students have entertaining our fans and representing the University of Illinois in a positive and impactful way.”