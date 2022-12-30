On Monday in Tampa, Fla., Brian Barnhart will be working his sixth postseason football game as the Voice of the Illini. Illinois plays Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Barnhart has plenty on his broadcast plate between now and then.
It actually started with his calling of Thursday night’s Illinois basketball game against Bethune-Cookman.
Barnhart worked with former Illini Mike LaTulip, who stepped in because analysts Deon Thomas and Doug Altenberger weren’t available.
Today, Barnhart takes his usual turn as host of “Penny For Your Thoughts” on WDWS. The show will include a season football highlight package put together by Adam Austin.
On Saturday, Barnhart will travel to Tampa on a charter flight along with producer Ed Bond and analyst Martin O’Donnell.
Barnhart plans to attend the team events Saturday in Tampa. On Sunday, WDWS will have a show at 5 p.m. with O’Donnell, sideline reporter Michael Martin and other former Illini as guests. There will be a taped segment with coach Bret Bielema.
On gameday, coverage starts at 9 a.m. with local pregame coverage. Network coverage begins at 10 a.m. Kickoff is set for 11:03.
Barnhart was in the booth at the Sugar Bowl in 2002, a game called by the late Jim Turpin. Barnhart handled pregame, halftime and postgame duties.
Barnhart’s first bowl as the full-time announcer was the 2008 Rose Bowl. A good first for an announcer. “It was just a fabulous atmosphere,” Barnhart said.
Barnhart will return on the charter plane Tuesday, then jump in a car later that day to drive to Evanston for the Jan. 4 Illinois basketball game against Northwestern.