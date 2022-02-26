Top of the Morning, Feb. 26, 2022
At a recent networking event with University of Illinois athletes, UI police Detective Tara Hurless noticed that students had a gentler reaction to her than they may normally have had. For that, she credits the 6-month-old fluffy Samoyed puppy who was sitting calmly at her feet.
“Here’s a police officer, and maybe people aren’t comfortable talking or chatting and networking, but he’s super cute,” said Hurless, a former UI soccer player who is in the school’s Hall of Fame. “So people come up and say, ‘Hey, can I pet your dog?’ So, you’re able to find some kind of commonality with the people you’re speaking with.”
The puppy serves as the newest of the department’s therapy dogs, which serve to help alleviate stress for students and others the department serves.
The dog’s name is Huff, but it won’t be for long. The department is holding a vote between four names chosen by the UI student government. A link to the vote — whose choices are Kirby, Allen, Morey and Shelden — is located at the department’s Facebook page.
Hurless was assigned the new dog, which means he lives with her and her family and comes to work with her every day.
“You tell him to sit, and he’ll sit. You go to these events, and he’ll put his paw up like, ‘Nice to meet you,’” she said. “He is so calm and so patient and gentle. To me, just like our other therapy dogs, they’re the ones that set the tone with what I should do.”