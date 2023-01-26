University of Illinois graduate Hannah Meisel has a new job covering very familiar territory.
The veteran Statehouse reporter is joining Capitol News Illinois to handle the state government and politics beat. CNI provides much of the Springfield coverage you’ve read in these pages and at news-gazette.com since its inception in 2019.
She started covering the state capital in 2014.
“This is a continuation of what I’ve been doing for almost a decade,” the Roselle native said. “The team at CNI is a really talented team.
“I’ve been very impressed with their growth and their commitment. They’ve worked incredibly hard to fulfill their mission.”
Meisel will split her time between Springfield and Chicagoland.
“I think it’s important for me to be in Springfield every session day,” she said. “But like it or not, most of state government happens up in Chicago, and I like to be there, too.”
Don’t look for Meisel to leave Illinois any time soon.
Earlier in her career, Meisel interned at National Public Radio headquarters in Washington.
“I thought I would really love D.C., but it turned out I really did not,” Meisel said. “What I didn’t like was everyone was from somewhere else.”
In Illinois, the focus is on the state and making it better.
“I think national politics is so profoundly broken,” she said. “We need more people to care about what happens in their state capitals. That’s why I’m committed to covering Illinois state government as long as my career will allow.”
Capital News Illinois is thrilled to have her aboard.
”Hannah is one of the most well-connected reporters in the state and is a wealth of institutional Capitol knowledge,” CNI Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki said.