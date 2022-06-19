Top of the Morning, June 19, 2022
A humble champion, Harold Osborn kept the gold medals (high jump, decathlon) he won at the 1924 Paris Olympics in a box in the attic of his house. “My dad didn’t talk about it,” said his daughter, Liz Osborn. “We never heard one word about the Olympics.”
This week, Harold’s incredible story was brought to light again thanks to Liz and her sister, Susan Jones. On Tuesday, they brought Dad’s Olympic stash to a presentation at the UI’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), so those in attendance “could say I held a gold medal,” Liz said. On Wednesday, the sisters donated Harold’s medals and UI diplomas (Class of ‘22) to the University of Illinois Archives, adding to an impressive family collection that started in 1988.
“It is a really cool deal. (The medals) are special,” said Ellen Swain, an archivist at UI Student Life and Culture. “We were excited to get these materials because they accentuate the written materials we already have on Harold.”
In the past few years, Liz and Susan hit up family all over the country to collect Dad’s memorabilia, which the UI will display during Olympic years. That it’s in one, safe place for future generations to enjoy hastened the sisters’ decision to donate.
“They’ve entrusted us with an amazing gift,” Swain said. “The medals add to the whole Olympic experience for researchers to get a sense of what a big accomplishment it was.”