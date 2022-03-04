Top of the Morning, March 4, 2022
Champaign-Urbana has long been a speedskating hotbed, producing a handful of Olympians topped by medalists Bonnie Blair and Katherine Reutter-Adamek.
After a two-year break caused by COVID-19, the sport is returning in full force this weekend to the University of Illinois Ice Arena.
Champaign Regional Speedskating is hosting the Land of Lincoln Short-track Championships. The event starts Saturday with warmups at noon and skating at 1 p.m. On Sunday, skating starts at 8 a.m.
Club President Randy Sears is serving as co-director of the meet along with Linda Lopez.
“I’m very fortunate to be part of an organization that has such a storied history,” Sears said.
Sears’ 9-year-old son, Liam, is among this weekend’s participants.
There are 132 skaters entered, ranging in ages from 4 to 60. They are traveling to C-U from across the country.
“It’s one of the larger events we’ve held in recent years,” Sears said.
Champaign Regional Speedskating currently has 20 members, with most competing this weekend. Some will be working as volunteers.
Safety is a top priority, with padded walls and skaters required to wear protective gear.
Fans are welcomed at the meet.
“It’s a great recruiting event for us to show off what the local speedskating community can do,” said Sears, who works as the regional IT manager for Flex-N-Gate.
There are five speedskating clubs in Illinois, with each hosting an annual meet.
Sears said the UI Ice Arena rink is one of the largest in the U.S. Champaign Regional Speedskating uses the ice for practices on Wednesday nights.
