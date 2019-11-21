Their oldest child, now a freshman at Iowa, will be rooting on the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
But Becky and Gary Leibach, who have lived in Champaign for about 20 years, are sticking with Lovie Smith’s team for this weekend’s trip to Kinnick Stadium.
“We’ll be in our Illinois attire,” Becky said.
The whole gang — Mom, Dad, Abby (at Iowa), Callahan (17), Celie (15), Campbell (12) — was in the stands for last Saturday’s game Minnesota. Family Weekend took a chaotic turn when the Hawkeyes pulled the upset and thousands rushed the field. The mob included Abby, Callahan and Celie.
“No injuries,” said Becky, who took to Facebook to show the scene play out from seats on the other side of the stadium. “They survived.”