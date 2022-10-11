Top of the Morning, Oct. 11, 2022
The NYC Illini — just like the football team they root for — are starting to get respect.
During Saturday’s well-attended watch party at The Gray Mare on Second Avenue, the alumni club basically turned it into an East Coast version of Kam’s. “We even got the bar to start making Blue Guys for us,” club President Sam Kellow said.
The Illini’s football resurgence also has alumni groups around the country bringing renewed energy. In New York City, Kellow said attendance dropped to single digits after the loss at Indiana but has recovered nicely.
“Mood is definitely up,” said Kellow (UI Class of 2019). “I’ve been selling that a special season is in the works, and people are responding. Casual fans are asking me what bowl we’re going to (and) if we will get to the Big Ten title game.”
While nearby Rutgers struggles — “the apathy rivals Illinois during the 2-10 Lovie years,” Kellow said — the NYC Illini are enjoying bragging rights for a change. Saturday’s get-together for the homecoming kickoff against Minnesota should be the season’s biggest, Kellow said, adding “I can’t believe we are underdogs, but I’m sure that’ll just make it all the sweeter when we win.”
Would the club storm, say, Fifth Avenue if Illinois somehow reached the Big Ten title game for the first time?
“No plans as of yet, but that’s a good idea,” Kellow said. “Dream big!”
We’re collecting watch party photos the rest of the season. Send yours to Jim Rossow at