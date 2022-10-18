Top of the Morning, Oct. 18, 2022
As Illinois football returns to prominence, we’ll visit with fans who are enjoying the turnaround. Today: the Twin Cities Illini Club.
The nine who made it to The Patty Wagon in Minneapolis to watch the Illini take it to the Gophers on Saturday kept their celebration to the restaurant on Nicollet Avenue.
“No storming campus,” club President Paul Lubinski said. “We don’t have a big enough group to create a ‘storm.’ And with our busy schedules, we keep our ‘storming’ to some text messages, social media posts and perhaps razzing a few Gopher fans among co-workers.”
Even with 3,000 UI alums calling Minnesota home, it’s been a challenge for the club to grow, Lubinski said, adding that COVID-19 didn’t help a lick. Watch-party attendance has peaked at around 100 for the bigger football and men’s basketball games.
“Most of our events have relatively light participation, but we’re enthusiastic, especially among our core participants,” Lubinski said. “The mood gets gradually better, with more enthusiasm, with each victory.”
Beating the Gophers always is a treat, although the volleyball match between the schools later Saturday went Minnesota’s way.
“We don’t feel sorry for Gopher fans,” he said. “To put it in perspective, though, many of them don’t care enough to give others any reason to feel sorry for them. Many Minnesota alumni seem resigned to their alma mater being known as a hockey school.”
Reach out to the club — known for its community service — via email a tcilliniclub@gmail.com.