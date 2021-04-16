IOWA CITY, Iowa — A top University of Illinois administrator has been named one of four finalists to be the next president of the University of Iowa.
Barbara Wilson, the executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs for the University of Illinois System, answered questions publicly for an hour Thursday afternoon in Iowa as part of her two-day visit.
In addition to the public forum, Wilson received a tour and is meeting with various campus stakeholders.
“In many ways, this is a dream job for me to get back closer to the Big Ten,” Wilson said at the forum. At the system level, “I’m much more outward focused, but really my passion is to get closer to faculty, staff, students and donors, and so a position like this would afford me that opportunity to get closer to the kinds of things that really drive my interests.”
Wilson is up against Hari Osofsky, dean of the Penn State law school and school of international affairs, and two other candidates that will be announced before their visits later this month.
The Iowa board of regents plans to meet April 29-30 to hear from the search committee and interview the finalists, with the goal of selecting a new president April 30, according to a news release.
Wilson said the structure of the Iowa president’s position and of the university “is really comparable to the kinds of things I’ve been involved in.”
At the UI System, which includes the Urbana, Springfield and Chicago campuses, Wilson is second in command to President Tim Killeen.
She’s worked there since her stint as interim chancellor of the Urbana campus from 2015-16 after Phyllis Wise resigned.
“I was minding my own business as a dean, and the president came to me in year two and said, ‘Would you please come and be interim chancellor? We’re about to have a leadership change, and I need some help,’” Wilson said.
Wilson has also been the head of the communications department, a vice provost, an executive vice provost and dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
“I can hit the deck running,” Wilson said.
She also has three degrees in communications from the University of Wisconsin.
“The Big Ten is in my blood,” Wilson said.
And she said her communications skills would serve Iowa well.
“I’m a facilitator, I’m a translator and I’m an energizer,” she said. “And those are the kinds of things I do and I’ve been doing for the last five years, but probably longer.”
Wilson called Iowa a “premier public institution in the Big Ten, which is obviously right in my sweet spot.”
The next president of Iowa will replace Bruce Harreld, who announced in October that he would be retiring.