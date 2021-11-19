Among the other items UI trustees signed off on during Thursday’s virtual meeting:
An $18 million plan to modernize the Swine Research Center in Champaign and relocate the Imported Swine Research Laboratory
- on its 17-acre campus at Curtis Road and First Street.
- A three-year contract extension for Illini football defensive coordinator
Ryan Walters
- that will bump his annual pay from its current $850,000 to $1.05 million in 2022, with $100,000 raises each of the next two years.
Walters will become the highest-paid assistant coach in program history Only two others on campus currently make more — football coach Bret Bielema ($4.208 million, according to the UI’s “Gray Book” of salaries) and men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood ($3.5 million this season and $3.8 million in 2022-23, per the terms of a contract extension announced in September).
A four-year, estimated $148 million extension with Coursera Inc.
- to continue as the delivery platform for the UI’s online programs and degrees, with one two-year extension option.
According to the UI, the extension would provide a higher share of revenues from the programs, which currently rake in about $54 million a year. The Urbana campus has worked with Coursera since 2012; the Gies College of Business launched its online iMBA program on the platform in 2015.
The appointment of Crop Sciences Professor German Bollero as interim dean of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences
- .
He succeeds Kim Kidwell, now the Urbana campus’ associate chancellor for strategic partnerships and initiatives.
The addition of a new bachelor’s of science degree — in the “large and rapidly growing discipline” of neural engineering — to be offered by the Grainger College of Engineering
- .
