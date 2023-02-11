URBANA — University of Illinois senior Taha Unakitan spent his Monday frantically dialing friends and family in the south-central area of his home country Turkey.
In the early morning hours, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake and a brutal aftershock led to devastation, toppling buildings and claiming tens of thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives, including that of 2013 UI graduate Berkhan Eminsoy.
After the region’s most devastating quake in nearly a century, Unakitan and his Turkish peers on the UI campus — roughly 100 of them — have spent their week trying to assist relief efforts back home.
“We want to connect with local people, not just the students,” said Asena Gelisli, a UI Ph.D. candidate.
In the days since, members of the Turkish Students Association on campus have collected donations and cash through self-made flyers that route folks to nonprofits and government organizations in Turkey. (Their online campaign, through Instagram and other means, leads to a link of charities accepting donations.)
This weekend, the RSO plans to hold a fundraising event to provide basic human needs — sanitary products, blankets, water, food — and send them to the Turkish Consulate in Chicago.
The city of Kahmanmaras, Turkey, sits between the epicenters of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake and the magnitude 7.7 aftershock that struck Monday morning.
The earthquake’s death toll in Turkey and Syria rose above 23,000 on Friday, including more than 20,000 confirmed deaths in Turkey alone. It’s already the world’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade, having surpassed the fatalities from the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan.
Thousands of Turkish and Syrian citizens are homeless in the middle of winter — freezing temperatures have hampered rescue efforts in the last few days.
The UI Office of the Dean of Students sent a message to students and staff who marked their hometowns in Turkey this week, connecting them to campus resources for support.
“We are really far away, but our hearts are beating with them,” Gesisli said. “When you put yourself in their shoes, you want to do something. We are affected in psychological ways, too, but doing these kinds of things helps us stay strong. It helps us to continue our lives. Even small help helps us feel more relieved.”
Turkey is a seismically active area: Both students can recall the dreadful feeling. An encounter with a smaller-scale quake shook Taha to his core years ago, when he felt an entire building rattle while he was on the top floor.
“I was genuinely scared for my life. It only shook for 3 seconds, and it had so much effect on me, I can’t imagine what people were going through with this earthquake,” he said.
Unakitan said calls to his family friends in the region were mostly relieving; one had just missed a flight down to the area in Istanbul before the disaster happened. But another wasn’t so lucky, he said — another one of his friends lost a young relative to the disaster and had relocated to a shelter after losing his home.
“From afar, you feel powerless. If I was in Istanbul, I’d do everything in my power to go myself and do something physically,” he said. “A lot of people in Turkey are doing that. No matter if they feel qualified for it, they sign up. The spirit of the Turkish people, they unify in tough times. It’s something we should advocate for in the U.S., too.”