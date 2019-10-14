URBANA — Two more swastikas were reported Friday to University of Illinois police, bringing the total to four in the past week.

The latest — a lightly inscribed swastika in an elevator at Weston Hall and a pencil-drawn swastika on a study table in the ACES library — drew a response from UI Police Chief Craig Stone.

"All of these incidents remain under investigation, and we can make a promise to our campus community members that those investigations will be thorough," he said. "Any time a crime is reported to us, we do everything within our authority to identify the person responsible. At this time, we do not have a reason to believe that these incidents are related to each other."

The latest two were found Friday, and police don't know how long they've been there.

"We understand and acknowledge that having multiple incidents of this kind reported in such a short period of time is troubling and, for many of our community members, threatens their sense of personal safety on our campus," Stone continued. "We are confident that our campus remains a safe place for students, faculty, staff and visitors, and the University of Illinois Police Department continues to maintain a highly-visible police presence to deter criminal activity. Our community members should contact us immediately if they are aware of any troubling or suspicious behavior."

Last week, a swastika was found in a bathroom in the Foreign Languages Building and another at Taft Hall.

In at least one case, the damage appeared to be quite old, the UI Police said in a statement.

The discovery of a swastika last week, along with a controversial residence hall presentation on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, prompted Chancellor Robert Jones to send a campus-wide email addressing the incidents.

“Bias and prejudice are antithetical to the educational foundations of our university and hurtful to our entire community. The idea that any individual feels threatened for expression of personal religious or ethnic identity is unacceptable,” Jones said in the email.