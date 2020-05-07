URBANA — University of Illinois administrators said they are reviewing new regulations issued Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Education for handling sexual-misconduct allegations.
While the rules are scheduled to take effect on Aug. 14, President Tim Killeen and Executive Vice President Barb Wilson said they expect “the new regulations will be subject to litigation that could delay their implementation.”
They said the new rules contain provisions that UI administrators had previously expressed concerns about, including “an overly narrow definition of sexual harassment, a single grievance procedure for both students and employees, and hearing processes that require participants to be subject to cross examination.”
The regulations give more rights to people accused of misconduct, letting them submit, cross-examine and challenge evidence at a hearing.
And unlike the Obama administration, which encouraged universities to use a “preponderance of the evidence” standard when adjudicating cases, the new regulations allow for either that or a higher standard of “clear and convincing evidence.”
Chancellor Robert Jones and other Urbana campus administrators also sent a massmail Wednesday reaffirming their stance against sexual misconduct.
“It is the position of the University of Illinois that sexual misconduct in any form is a direct violation of our institutional values,” they wrote. “The new 2020 Title IX regulations are a minimum threshold set by the federal government with which our university must comply.”
They said they’re reviewing the new rules and identifying processes that may need to change.