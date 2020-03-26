URBANA — The University of Illinois again filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit that was refiled in state court by the estate of Yingying Zhang against two social workers at the UI Counseling Center.
After a federal judge dismissed the federal lawsuit, it was refiled in January in state court.
The family of the slain visiting Chinese scholar has argued that the social workers should have done more when Brendt Christensen, who was later convicted of murdering Ms. Zhang, told them three months before her death about his fascination with serial killers and that he’d purchased and returned items to move and dispose of a body.
But U.S. Judge Colin S. Bruce ruled in December that Ms. Zhang’s death “was simply too remote a consequence of Defendants’ alleged actions to hold them responsible under the federal civil rights law.”
Lawyers for the university’s social workers made much the same argument earlier this month in their motion to dismiss the state case.
“The District Court already undertook this precise inquiry,” Chicago attorney Gregory E. Ostfeld wrote.
“The Social Workers are not and cannot be held legally responsible for the random and incomprehensible actions of a lone individual committed more than two months after the Social Workers saw him a single time each,” he wrote. “Illinois law does not impose upon mental health professionals the impossible duty of predicting and preventing the infinite permutations by which one person can decide to harm another.”
He argued that Illinois law does not impose a duty of care on “an unknown, non-patient third party like Ms. Zhang” and said the argument that the social workers “proximately caused Ms. Zhang’s abduction and murder more than two months later” is “wholly speculative.”
The original federal lawsuit was filed last June, just before Christensen’s criminal trial was set to begin.
After a lengthy trial, he was found guilty of the June 2017 kidnapping and killing of Ms. Zhang and sentenced to life in prison.
While a UI graduate student, he had visited the counseling center on March 21, 2017, after previously being treated for depression and sleep issues at the McKinley Health Center.
He told an intern at the counseling center that he “had thoughts of committing a murder,” according to the intern’s notes, which went on to say: “He explained that he had taken steps to put a plan in place by purchasing some items but had returned them.”
The intern requested that Christensen get a “consult” with someone else, and Christensen returned to the counseling center nine days later.
On March 30, 2017, he met with Jennifer Maupin and Tom Miebach, the counselors named in the lawsuit who both testified during his trial.
Christensen talked about murder in an analytical fashion as a fantasy of his, Miebach said, but when asked if he might act on those fantasies, Christensen said he wouldn’t.
When asked specifically if he had a particular target in mind, Christensen said he didn’t, Miebach testified.
Christensen was scheduled for another appointment with Miebach in early April and also was referred to Rosecrance, a substance-abuse facility in Champaign that has psychiatrists available.
He apparently never went to Rosecrance but may have showed up for his next appointment at the counseling center.
In their original lawsuit, Ms. Zhang’s family argued that the social workers “negligently encouraged” Christensen by not doing more to discourage his homicidal thoughts, such as by placing him in immediate and long-term care.
The University of Illinois has defended its social workers.
“We continue to stand by our social workers, their professionalism, and their commitment to the health and safety of our students,” UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said in January when the state case was filed. “Though we respectfully disagree with the filing of this litigation, we continue to grieve with Ms. Zhang’s family and loved ones over her death.”
Despite intense search efforts, investigators have not been able to find Ms. Zhang’s body.
Under an immunity agreement, Christensen told his lawyers that he put her body in separate garbage bags and placed those in dumpsters outside his apartment.
If true, those garbage bags would’ve been taken to a landfill in Vermilion County, where they would’ve been compacted at least twice.
After he was convicted, Christensen was moved in December to a high-security federal prison in Kentucky, but has since been transferred to another high-security prison in Florida, Coleman II, which is about an hour west of Orlando.
A spokesman for the federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on his transfer.
“We do not discuss the reasons for a specific inmate’s transfer,” Scott Taylor said.