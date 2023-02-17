URBANA — The time is now for the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign community to weigh in on the four finalists for its next chief academic officer.
Four candidates for the university’s vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and provost vacancy presented their vision for the role and answered questions from UI faculty, staff and students in hour-long sessions in the last month.
Until 1 p.m. today, UI students and employees can view recordings of the candidates’ presentations and provide feedback directly to the Office of the Chancellor.
In the survey sent to the university community, respondents can weigh in on each candidate’s strengths and areas for improvement, write additional comments, and pick a judgment: Is the candidate “hireable” for the position, “hireable with reservations” or “not hireable.”
“As the search process concludes, we invite and encourage your feedback,” Chancellor Robert Jones wrote in a massmail Tuesday. “The search committee would appreciate receiving your comments as soon as possible.”
Jones convened a search committee in August 2022 to search for the UI’s next provost following the departure of Andreas Cangellaris, who served in the role for four years after leading the Grainger College of Engineering for five.
First to present was Foud Abd-El-Khalick, dean of the School of Education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill since 2016, who spoke on campus on Jan. 23.
As the only candidate who previously worked here — he began teaching at the UI College of Education in 2000 and later became its associate dean for research and research education from 2014 to 2016 — he laid emphasis on his experience and gratitude for his time in Champaign-Urbana.
“To be honest, I can hardly contain my excitement about being here today,” Abd-El-Khalick said.
His passion for Illinois was “particularly rekindled” in September 2020, when members of the SHIELD COVID-19 response team walked UNC officials through their plan to test the entire university community and keep classes going, he said.
The following week, Chimay Anumba, dean of the College of Design, Construction and Planning at the University of Florida since 2016, made his case to the crowd at Levis Faculty Center.
“I can see (Champaign-Urbana) is a really beautiful place, a little colder for someone coming out of Florida,” he joked.
Anumba obtained his Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom. He edits several high-profile academic journals in the field, as editor-in-chief of the Engineering, Construction and Architectural Management journal, co-editor of the Journal of Information Technology in Construction, and specialty editor of the ASCE Journal of Computing in Civil Engineering.
“I think the future here is very bright, that has been reinforced through all the discussions I’ve had to date. And I would welcome the opportunity to partner with you to make sure that is the case,” Anumba said.
John Coleman, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota since 2014, hinged his opening comments on his understanding of the UI’s most recent five-year Strategic Plan, “The Next 150.”
“When I add all of that text up, what I see is a university saying it wants to be ‘best in the world, and best for the world.’ It sees itself as a place in service to its communities from the local to the global, to really try and improve the human condition,” Coleman said.
Before his appointment at the University of Minnesota, he obtained his Ph.D. in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1992 and spent 22 years teaching at the University of Wisconsin.
Carol Fierke, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Brandeis University since 2021, gave her remarks on Monday.
She spent most of her academic career at the University of Michigan, as a professor in chemistry and biological chemistry from 1999 to 2017, and chaired the chemistry department from 2005 to 2015.
After a leadership changeover at Texas A&M University, where she was provost from 2017 to 2020, Fierke returned to the same Brandeis campus where she got her Ph.D. in biochemistry.
“I’m very happy there, and I’d be happy to finish my career there,” Fierke said. “On the other hand, I miss the mission of a public university, and I feel that personally I could have a much bigger impact at a larger institution.”