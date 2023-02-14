URBANA — Scott “Scooter” Altman’s list of awards and honors extends beyond his decorated military service: He’s a former University of Illinois homecoming grand marshal, a U.S. Astronaut Hall of Famer and a 2019 recipient of the Order of Lincoln, the state of Illinois’ highest honor.
But Altman, a 1981 UI graduate, mentioned only one accolade to a group of eager students Monday morning: For installing the toilet in the International Space Station during his second mission beyond Earth, Altman received an honorary membership to the Peoria plumbers union, close to where he grew up.
In his first campus visit since 2019, Altman trotted around his old stomping grounds — and some new, like the hulking Campus Instructional Facility on Wright Street — before presenting awards from the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation to two UI undergraduate students: Ethan Moore and Justin Kao of the UI Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering.
Prior to that, Altman spoke with members of two UI spaceflight-focused student organizations on Monday: the Illinois Space Society and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics campus branch.
“The thing I would like to see is that somebody I talked to in one of these talks — third grade, fourth grade, middle school or college — grows up, becomes an astronaut and goes to Mars, and says, ‘Hey, I remember when Scooter came to my class and talked about we could do anything like this, and here I am.’”
Altman thinks the world is “right at the cusp” of an “incredible renewal” of space-travel capabilities, with the advent of commercial projects.
Since he retired from NASA in 2010, Altman has stayed in a career that supports the U.S. space endeavors. Except the abbreviation “PL” no longer means “payload” to him anymore; now, it stands for “profit and loss.”
He oversees 2,400 employees as president of ASCR Federal’s Space Operating Group, which contracts with NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Space Force, writing proposals for their requests and providing extra engineers and scientists for their projects.
“It keeps me busy most of the time,” he said.
‘How’s the view now?’
In his morning sessions with UI students, they peppered him with clever questions, and Altman responded with thoughtful explanations and good-humored anecdotes.
“The questions students ask are much more sophisticated than what I got 20 years ago,” Altman said. “I’m glad to see the interest in space flight is still there — I think it’s bigger than ever now, with everything that’s happening.”
How might the experience of a space pilot today differ from his own? It’s a lot more automated, he said. Though pilots of the future — in any manned trip to Mars, for instance — will need to get even smarter: Anything farther from Earth will make it harder for mission control to help the crew handle emergencies.
“That’s where I think AI and machine learning will help us, helping the crew become as smart as mission control was,” Altman said.
Did he ever experience the overview effect, the psychological shift astronauts report when returning to Earth? Seeing the world as a blue dot certainly changed his perspective. Especially when the atmosphere appeared as a narrow blue band circling the globe.
“This place is more fragile than I realized,” he told the students. “It’s like I felt the planet breathing underneath me. It’s finite; it’s all we have until we figure out how to go somewhere else.”
What’s it like going on a spacewalk? Well, as a pilot, Altman was barred from exiting the craft: He’s the one that had to land it.
“So I told my spacewalkers on my last mission, ‘You know what that makes you guys? Expendable.’ They didn’t laugh.
“I’m like, ‘Don’t be out there looking through your helmet, going, ‘Oh, Scooter! The view out here is so cool! Look what you’re missing when you’re looking out the window!’
“At the end of your eight-hour spacewalk, you’re going to want to come in, and I have the key to the door. How’s the view now?”
Taking flight
Born to Fred and Sharon Altman in the Logan County city of Lincoln, Altman was raised in Pekin, graduating from the community high school in 1977.
Before he set foot in a NASA craft, Altman logged thousands of hours in flight. After graduating from the aerospace engineering program in 1981, Altman became a Naval aviator, completing two deployments over the Indian Ocean and Western Pacific. He was later selected for the Navy’s post-grad Test Pilot School, graduating in 1990.
After two years as a test pilot and a six-month deployment to Iraq, where he won the Air Medal supporting Operation Southern Watch, Altman was selected as a NASA astronaut candidate in December 1994.
He served in four spaceflight missions, two as a pilot and two as mission commander:
April 17-May 3, 1998:
- Neurolab, on which NASA brought aboard about 2,000 organisms — including mice, crickets and humans — to study the effects of zero-gravity on the nervous system. (Turns out, if a group of newborn mice learn to walk in space, they’ll have a distinct gait when they return to earth).
“I’ll never forget looking through the cage to see a mouse holding a little piece of food between two paws,” he said. “It pushed off with one of his feet and started bouncing around.
“The mice were enjoying zero-G too, like we were.”
Sept. 8-20, 2000
- : Aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis, Altman and his crewmates prepared the space station for the habitation of its first crew, installing the lighting, treadmills, a toilet and a host of other things.
March 1-12, 2002
- : In the fourth Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission, the crew upgraded its power unit, camera and solar arrays in a string of spacewalks. Replacing the “heart of the Hubble” meant taking it to zero power, turning the switch back on and hoping everything came back again, Altman said. (It did.)
May 11-24, 2009
- : Altman commanded the final service mission to the Hubble Telescope to help it function through the remainder of its lifespan, fitting it with a new spectrograph and wide field camera while replacing a host of instruments and installing some thermal protection panels.
Altman holds an optimistic view on the future of space travel — as long as public and private entities continue to work in tandem, he said.
“NASA has a goal of leading the way, setting their sights on distant things that don’t have a profit return on the same timeline a business would want. ‘Hey we’re going to go to Mars in 10 years, maybe you might make something in 15.’ It’s hard to get a venture capitalist to say, ‘Oh yeah, let’s put a billion dollars in that.’
“I am impressed with what (SpaceX CEO) Elon (Musk) and a couple other folks are pulling together on finding an alternate path to Mars. But I do think NASA leads the way and other entities fill in.”