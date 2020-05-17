Among the 2,044 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: Champaign Central and University of Illinois grad and industrial-services business owner DONIEL SUTTON, formerly senior vice president of people at PayPal.
Shortly after initial introductions were out of the way came the familiar follow-up, one Doniel Sutton heard over and over and over her first few years on campus.
“You’re a townie!”
Indeed she was, Champaign Central Class of 1991.
“This was the most commonly used phrase of my early years at U of I when people learned I lived in Champaign prior to attending the university,” Sutton says.
“I used to be embarrassed about this, concerned that my college experience would somehow be less authentic than someone who moved across the country to attend U of I. However, having experience and familiarity with Champaign, Urbana and the University — even as a high-schooler — prepared me in ways I could not have predicted.
“My first job in 10th grade was a concessions worker at the Assembly Hall, which meant I got a chance to witness all of the great basketball in the early ‘90s and work some extraordinary concert performances. I will never forget Richard Marx. 'Cause it don’t mean nothin’.'
“I had the extraordinary benefit of experiencing life as an Illini several years before it happened, which gave me so much perspective and excitement about what was to come,” says the two-degree Gies College of Business grad, now a business owner and investor/adviser to a tech startup in Silicon Valley.
“My fondest memories, however, involve meeting my future husband, Jerry Sutton, who’s also a Gies alum, in the fall of 1996. Life has now come full circle and I have the pleasure of serving on the Gies Dean’s Business Council.
"Last fall, I visited the campus for a speaking engagement and couldn’t resist making a pit stop at the beloved Papa Del’s. It was delicious — just as I remembered — and I ate the whole pie. I texted my husband a picture to gloat.”