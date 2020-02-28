Among the 2,008 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: the Class of 1987’s PAUL VEITH, a Bronze Tablet-winning College of Media grad-turned-Chicago attorney.
In the end, Harvard Law and a partnership with a powerhouse Chicago firm won out. But College of Media grad Paul Veith’s brief stint as a journalist sure was fun while it lasted.
The time: the mid-’80s. The place: the basement of what he remembers as a “relatively nondescript university-owned building on John Street — Illini Hall.”
Veith picks it up from here.
“During my college years, Illini Hall was the home of The Daily Illini and ... other stuff, I guess. The DI occupied the basement. Editorial. Advertising. Production. Photography. All of it. In a basement. A glorious basement.
“I worked at the DI all four years — as a sports reporter, columnist, copy editor, night editor and sports editor.
“As a curious freshman, I walked down the stairs after entering at the front of the building, peered around nervously, and then found my way to the back corner of the cramped beehive of the newsroom, where the sports guys hung out. I don’t recall an interview, per se.
“A senior editor asked, ’You wanna write?’ I answered, ’Yep.’ He said, ’OK — go cover an IM basketball game.’
“I did. I awkwardly interviewed a couple of the participants and then trudged back to the DI, settled in at one of the news terminals and wrote a short article. That was all it took to hook me.
“And that cramped, disheveled corner full of sports-loving cynics became my place. My time at the DI came to include covering Illinois basketball and football, among many other sports, sometimes traveling the Midwest in the ‘DI Mobile’ — a clunky white station wagon with the newspaper’s logo on the side.
“Illini Hall was the place I met my ‘DI friends’ — as my ‘other‘ friends would call them. Bright, energetic, quirky, funny, talented.
“The place — Illini Hall — connected all of us. There was nothing luxurious or elegant about it. But we loved it.”