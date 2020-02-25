UI at 150 & Beyond: 'A wall of humanity'
Know a UI alum you’d like us to track down? We’re taking requests at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
Among the 2,006 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: the Class of 1998’s SETH MILLER, superintendent of Westville schools.
Seth Miller’s welcome-to-campus moment came around lunchtime on a weekday in the fall of 1994.
“I remember walking out of class from Foellinger Auditorium and heading up on the sidewalks of Wright Street during noon rush-hour for student pedestrian traffic,” the Westville school district superintendent says.
“Having grown up in southern Illinois, the jam-packed sidewalks seemed to me like a wall of humanity lifted straight out of a scene from New York City. I just really appreciated feeling part of something so big under the umbrella of the university that connected us all together.
“All four years were great and I really appreciate the friendships and experiences I was provided with during my time on campus.”
After receiving his bachelor’s degree in secondary education and teaching in 1998, Miller got right to work — teaching and coaching at Oakwood High (1998-2003) and spending one year as athletic director at Judah Christian (2003-04) before landing the first of three administrative jobs in Westville, where he’s gone from assistant principal to assistant superintendent to, since 2015, district superintendent.
News-Gazette