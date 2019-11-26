UI at 150 & Beyond: Arnold Blockman
Know a UI alum you’d like us to track down? We’re taking requests at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
Among the 1,944 former students and faculty featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 1973 College of Law grad ARNOLD BLOCKMAN — or ‘His Honor,’ as the now-adjunct professor was known around the Champaign County Courthouse for nearly 20 years, before stepping down from the bench in 2016.
Going on a half-century later, the Hon. Arnold Blockman still remembers the “shocked” look on his wife’s face “at moving her to this small town in the middle of a corn field with frigid winter winds.”
Coming to C-U from Chicago in 1970 so he could attend law school was “an adjustment” — to put it mildly, he says — “but well worth it for our future life and wonderful memories that we have accumulated for many years.”
The longtime Champaign County judge remembers those early days in Campustown — “studying daily in a dark basement deli; the area’s first real coffee shop, named Bubby and Zadie’s; eating fish sandwiches at the DeLuxe on Green Street; and listening to folk music at Irelands on Neil Street, where Kristin Lems performed.
“I also remember living in a tiny basement apartment at Country Fair Apartments and worrying about my wife being assaulted by the infamous ‘enema bandit.’ Our friends had a hard time believing such a person existed.”
News-Gazette