Among the 1,947 former students and faculty featured on our Gies College of Business-powered‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: two-degree grad TORI HARING-SMITH, who in 2005 was named the first female president of Pennsylvania’s private Washington & Jefferson College.
How devoted a master’s and Ph.D. student was Tori Haring-Smith?
This devoted ...
“My most memorable spot is the first-floor seminar room in the English Building, where, as a graduate student, I had a seminar with Dr. Jack Stillinger,” says Haring-Smith, who earned the second of her UI degrees in 1980, spent 16 years teaching English and theater at Brown and served as Washington & Jefferson’s president from 2005-17.
“There were lots of huge cockroaches in that building and, sitting with my legs under the seminar table, one roach ran up my leg under my jeans. I had such respect for the professor that I did not scream but hit one leg with the other and felt the thing fall on my shoe.
“When the three-hour seminar was over, I stood up and there it was — dead on the floor.
“That’s respect for a teacher.”