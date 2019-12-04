Among the 1,954 former students and faculty featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 1983 accounting alumna and recent Clown University grad DENISE MARTIN, who parlayed her training in the latter into a dream gig — a spot in the lineup at last week’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Once a week — minimum — in the early ’80s, Denise Martin and friends would mosey on down to Green Street to partake in a favorite pastime: flipping through all the albums at Record Swap and Record Service.
“There were posters all over the walls; the albums — yes, vinyl — were located upstairs; and it relaxed me the minute I walked in the door,” says Martin, who joined the Champaign accounting firm now known as Martin Hood LLC in 1985, less than two years after graduating from what is now the Gies College of Business, and has been there ever since.
“We would sometimes bring back albums to swap, but more often, we simply bought more music. That was in the day when you would buy the album for the hit song on the radio but ended up loving the other songs on the album even more.
“I am pretty sure the reason I had a job in college was to support my Record Swap/Service habit — oh, and maybe a few visits to Kam’s.”