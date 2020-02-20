Among the 2,003 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 1987 economics grad Patti Blagojevich, a Chicago financial adviser and wife of You Know Who.
Before becoming first lady of Illinois, the former Patti Mell was among the legions of undergrads captivated by the on-stage antics of a certain classics professor at the UI.
“My favorite memory of the U of I is Classic Civ Professor (Richard) Scanlan taking the stage on the Fridays before football games dressed as the Oracle of Delphi to predict the score of that weekend’s football game,” says the former economics major and Class of 1987 grad.
Better known by her married name — Patti Blagojevich, wife of just-freed former Illinois governor Rod — she had the good fortune of attending the UI at a time (1983-87, the Mike White years) when many of Scanlan’s predictions came true.
The daughter of a former Chicago alderman (Richard Mell) and sister of a former state representative (Deb Mell), Blagojevich is a financial adviser at Chicago’s Janian Investment Advisers.
Like Rod, a contestant on Season 9 of the Donald Trump-starring "Celebrity Apprentice," Patti also has an NBC reality show past, having finished fourth on season 2 of 2009’s "I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me out of Here," behind Hollywood’s Lou Diamond Phillips, the WWE’s Torrie Wilson and former NBA big man John Salley.