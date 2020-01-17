Among the 1,979 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: the Class of 1988’s BILL NAGEL, who in 2018 was named publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle, succeeding another Illinois grad (2017 Editor & Publisher Publisher of the Year Jeff Johnson).
Bill Nagel’s path to plum jobs in media — executive VP of the Los Angeles Times, VP of Cox Media, publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle — began at WILL-AM 580, where he drew his first journalism paycheck.
“Charles Lindy was the ag editor at the time, and he took a chance on me,” says Nagel (BS ’88, agricultural communication/journalism). “Hustling for minimum wage, Charles had me write stories for the farm report on the station, scheduled me to read the farm report and commodity prices on the air and sent me to cover stories, including covering Ag Secretary John Block’s visit to Springfield.
“Another thing special about this is my parents could listen to the broadcast in Morrison, a small town in northwest Illinois.
WILL “even had me do side jobs, like helping set recording equipment to broadcast a symphony concert from Terre Haute. It was unique in that not many students even knew the place existed."
“The adult leadership at WILL let an inexperienced college kid do real work and have real challenges. Their trust in me built my confidence and opened doors that otherwise would have been walls throughout my career.”