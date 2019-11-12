Among the 1,935 memories you’ll find on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website is one from a history major turned director of industry at his alma mater’s National Center for Supercomputing Applications.
Among BRENDAN McGINTY’s most cherished childhood memories: experiencing a fall Saturday tradition with a dearly departed relative.
The time: the early ’70s. The place: the TV room of a cozy home on California Street in Urbana.
“While visiting my great-grandmother, Velma Roberts, we would ‘watch’ Illini football, even though she was nearly blind,” says the former Champaign County Board member and corporate engagement director at the UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
“See, she wanted to hear the band at halftime, which she had a real passion for, since she was the longtime assistant to legendary band director A.A. Harding.
“Late in her life, she helped lead the effort to get the band building named after her old boss. The Board of Trustees minutes from 1934 show salaries in the Military Bands Department with Harding raking in $4,500 and Granny Rocker, as we called her, earning $1,600 ... annually.”