Among the 2,014 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 2002 Gies grad REESE REYNOLDS, who now serves as HR director of Lockheed Martin Space.
Paul Magelli’s open-door policy didn’t stop at his office in the Gies College of Business.
Students like Reese Reynolds were also welcome over any time to the beloved Illini’s home.
The one-time Parkland College president and longtime UI business professor, who died in 2016, was “among the most remarkable people I have ever been blessed to know,” says Reynolds, who earned his MBA in human resources at Illinois in 2002 and now serves as HR director at Lockheed Martin Space.
“His kindness and sacrifice for his students was well above and beyond what could be reasonably expected of a school professor and administrator. Nothing was beyond Paul’s reach, no challenge too large or opportunity too daunting for Paul to undertake, especially if it meant helping students.
“He invited us into his world, into his life and that of his amazing wife, Karolyn, and that made lots of us, many who were very far from home, feel like we had a family right there in Champaign.
“I’ve now been away from Illinois for nearly 20 years and in that time have met some impressive people who have accomplished (remarkable) things. But for me, there is a short list of those whose lives both as professionals and as great and virtuous human beings, gave me something to aspire to, and Paul Magelli’s name takes a prominent place among those very few.”