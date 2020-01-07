UI at 150 & Beyond: 'High expectations brought out the best in us'
Among the 1,975 former students and faculty members featured on our ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 2000 Gies College of Business grad DAVE COCAGNE, now the Chicago-based president and CEO of Vermilion Development.
Having served as a member of the board of trustees as a student and the alumni association board as a grownup, Dave Cocagne’s UI ties run deep.
So does his list of most influential Illini.
The short version:
Craig Bazzani, former CFO, UI system. “During my last year, I was a student member of the board of trustees, and Craig was always candid and insightful. He treated students as peers.
“He has a wonderful sense of humor, which helped to defuse often challenging, difficult situations. He also was kind enough to make an introduction that led to an internship and my first post-college job. Craig remains a good friend and mentor.”
Professor Dave Whitford. “He taught Case Studies in Corporate Finance or something similar. It was my toughest class at Illinois, and I learned an enormous amount.
“You were expected to come prepared to class — including reading the Wall Street Journal. At the beginning of the semester, he quickly weeded out those who weren’t serious about their preparations – he was tough.
“I gained an appreciation for his style as the semester unfolded and his high expectations brought out the best in us.”
Michele Thompson, former secretary of the UI and board of trustees. “Michele may be the most dedicated servant of the University I have ever met. You could call her office at 6 in the morning or 8 at night, and she was always there.
“She was the principal interface for the board of trustees, and was almost an institution herself.”