UI at 150 & Beyond: 'His memory will definitely live on'
Know a UI alum you’d like us to track down? We’re taking requests at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
Among the 1,974 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: two-degree alumna, Champaign architect and Parkland professor BRIDGETT WAKEFIELD.
***
This Illini memory is dedicated to the late, great James Warfield, who “saw the world with different eyes — and invited his students into that world,” says one of those students, Bridgett Wakefield.
“The view of architecture that he professed was people-centric, and his methods were intimately effective,” adds the Parkland College professor and Reifsteck Reid & Company architect, who earned her UI bachelor’s degree in 1996 and her master’s two years later.
“Professor Warfield was the advisor for my thesis, ‘Through the Eyes of a Child: Building Environments that Work.’ The first six months flew by as my research easily flowed into place. I combined psychology, education theories and physiology of children to determine what their ‘ideal’ environment would be at each elementary grade level.
“However, since I had so much great research, I found myself stumbling when trying to translate it into the design. I will never forget the day that Professor Warfield ‘raided’ my desk — removing all of the drawing utensils and paper.
“He handed me a large sumi-e brush, a well of black ink and a pad of thick paper. ‘Only draw with this for a week.’
“I thought he was insane. But of course, I did as he requested. The result was an award-winning design.
“Professor Warfield has since passed away, but his memory will definitely live on through the students he guided.”
News-Gazette