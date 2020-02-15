Among the 1,999 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: the Class of 1986’s Bruce Douglas, a guard of the Illini’s All-Century Team and the basketball program’s career leader in assists and steals.
If you thought Lou Henson's NCAA Tournament teams of the mid-'80s were competitive on the court, you should have seen them at their second-favorite game.
The venue: the Illini Union. The players: Bruce Douglas, George Montgomery, Efrem Winters, Scott Meents and Quinn Richardson.
The game? “Ms. Pac-Man.”
“I think we became a better team during our Big Ten championship year because of the constant pressure we learned to perform under during those great competitive ‘Ms. Pac-Man’ tournaments we held in the Union that carried over on the road whenever or wherever we could find a ‘Pac-Man’ machine,” Douglas says.
“The Union was the place where you could find most of our team in between classes and before practices, holding our Ms. ‘Pac-Man’ tournaments. I would meet Big George, Efrem, Scott and Quinn regularly at the ‘Ms. Pac-Man’ machine.”
There’s no record of Douglas’ video-game dominance in any official publication we could find, but his name is still all over the Illini record book. The former Mr. Basketball and McDonald’s All-American from Quincy remains No. 1 all-time in program history in career steals, career assists and minutes played in a game (he logged the UI’s only 60-minute effort, in a quadruple-overtime 1984 win over Michigan).