author, columnist, humorist and 31-year 'CBS Sunday Morning' correspondent BILL GEIST, who, it was announced this month, will be inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in June.
You know it as the place where Elvis rocked and the Flyin’ Illini rolled. But what Bill Geist remembers the building formerly known as the Assembly Hall for is Valentine’s Day 1968, when the future CBS funnyman and bride-to-be Jody Lewis went on their first date.
“I took her to see Dr. Timothy Leary, the LSD guru, at the Assembly Hall,” he says. “If it was already State Farm Center, I doubt the insurance giant would have let him anywhere near the place.
“After seeing the good doctor, we went to the Red Lion, danced the gator to the Finchley Boys and were thrown out. Great date.”
A 1968 graduate of what’s now the College of Media, Geist was back on campus in 2005 (spoke at commencement) and 2015 (grand marshal at homecoming), among other visits.
He still knows his way around town, having grown up here.
“1105 South Foley, Champaign,” he says. “We moved to southern-most Champaign in 1953. Dirt road. Milk delivered by horse-drawn cart. Sounds more like 1853.
“Walked unaccompanied to South Side School. You could hear football crowds and see fireworks at Memorial Stadium from our house.
“There were two boomer babies in every house on the block, so there was never a problem finding 10 or 12 or 18 for a baseball game on the empty lot on yet-to-be-developed Hessel Park.
“I feel sorry for people who grew up anywhere else.”