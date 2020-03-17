March being Women’s History Month, we’re spotlighting history-making UI alumnae. Today: three-time volleyball All-American MARY (EGGERS) TENDLER, who in 1987 led an Illinois women’s sports team to the Final Four for the first time, then repeated the feat a year.
The first stop on UI volleyball legend Mary (Eggers) Tendler’s trip down memory lane: Bromley Hall, Floor 7.
“My first year, I shared a room with my teammate, Sandy (Scholtens) Hamilton,” says the first-ballot Illini Athletics Hall of Famer, who’s coached the volleyball team at North Carolina’s Elon University for the past 17 years.
“I don’t remember the room number, but as you got off the elevator, we were in the first room to the left, which was connected by a bathroom to a triple room.
“It was an active floor full of normal students, and I was one of them. We formed an innertube water polo rec team, in which we lost almost every game — or at least it seemed like it. I, occasionally, played in the weekly card game.
“A student from the southern part of Illinois taught me how to rope a cow in the hallway, which was a lot more difficult than hitting a volleyball.
“It took forever to catch the elevator, and it was awful trying to parallel park in the snow outside, but I loved Bromley Hall.”