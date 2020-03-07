UI at 150 & Beyond: 'It was still quite satisfying'
Among the 2,012 people profiled on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: Grainger College of Engineering Hall of Famer and Nobel Laureate SIR ANTHONY LEGGETT, who we learned this week has donated his papers from more than 50 years of groundbreaking research and teaching to the UI Archives.
The bridge over the Boneyard, in the parking lot to the east of Loomis Lab, is where Sir Anthony Leggett — 2003 Nobel-winning physicist and UI faculty member for close to four decades — had a breakthrough.
“This is where the idea came to me for the experiment which my colleague Dale van Harlingen was eventually able to do to resolve a crucially important question concerning the high-temperature superconductors,” says the UI’s John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Professor of Physics.
“The idea wasn’t quite as original as I thought at the time, nor is it directly related to the Nobel Prize, but it was still quite satisfying.”
Leggett, who added the “sir” to his name when Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2004 “for services to physics,” came to Illinois by way of England’s University of Sussex in 1983.
Among the best pieces of professional advice he’s been given came that same year, when his then-3-year-old daughter urged him to accept the offer from the UI, where he’d been a post-doctoral researcher in 1964 and ’65.
“What she actually said, on our return to the U.K. from a five-day inspection trip, was ‘I want to go to America,’” he says.
This week, it was announced that Leggett had donated his papers from more than 50 years of research and teaching to the UI Archives.
Know a UI alum you’d like us to track down? We’re taking requests at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.